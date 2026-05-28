5 High-Rated Costco Finds For Storing Your Outdoor Tools

This storage shed by Suncast may be a bit pricey at $499.99, but it should offer plenty of room for everything from gardening tools to your leaf blower and rake. At six feet by four feet, it offers 106 cubic feet of storage space, one shelf inside, and two door hooks. It's made of multi-wall resin panels that help protect your tools from the sun and water, and the doors have top and bottom metal latches to keep them closed. Users can also add a padlock to the doors for extra security. This shed is made in the U.S. and has a 10-year limited warranty.

Advertised as easy to assemble, the product has many reviewers agreeing, though some encountered difficulty attaching the doors. Some warn that the box is very large and heavy, so plan accordingly. This product is available for delivery only to your driveway or curbside. Buyers generally agree that the shed is sturdy and spacious, and some added additional shelves and organizers for even more storage. A few reviewers experienced problems with the shed warping in very high heat, but for most buyers, this shed offers a cost-effective alternative to an expensive permanent shed that may require permits.