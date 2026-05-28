5 High-Rated Costco Finds For Storing Your Outdoor Tools
If getting your hands dirty in your garden is your idea of relaxation, or you have an expansive, labor-intensive property, you probably own more than a few outdoor power tools, hand tools, and gardening tools. It's easy to find a home for gardening gloves and hand trowels, but string trimmers, rakes, and loppers often end up in a messy heap in your garage or shed.
Tools left unprotected outdoors are prime targets for theft, and metal components may rust. Cold temperatures often damage power tools, and plastic handles may develop mold in warm or moist environments. Having an organized indoor space for your outdoor tools won't just protect them; it also helps protect you and your family. Rake handles are a prime tripping hazard, and keeping sharp tools, such as pruning shears, out of little hands is a top priority. Since not everyone has a sprawling garage or built-in shed to house all this equipment, we tracked down five highly rated Costco finds that provide the perfect storage solutions.
Vertical Storage Shed
This storage shed by Suncast may be a bit pricey at $499.99, but it should offer plenty of room for everything from gardening tools to your leaf blower and rake. At six feet by four feet, it offers 106 cubic feet of storage space, one shelf inside, and two door hooks. It's made of multi-wall resin panels that help protect your tools from the sun and water, and the doors have top and bottom metal latches to keep them closed. Users can also add a padlock to the doors for extra security. This shed is made in the U.S. and has a 10-year limited warranty.
Advertised as easy to assemble, the product has many reviewers agreeing, though some encountered difficulty attaching the doors. Some warn that the box is very large and heavy, so plan accordingly. This product is available for delivery only to your driveway or curbside. Buyers generally agree that the shed is sturdy and spacious, and some added additional shelves and organizers for even more storage. A few reviewers experienced problems with the shed warping in very high heat, but for most buyers, this shed offers a cost-effective alternative to an expensive permanent shed that may require permits.
Slatwall Kit with Hooks
A garage is undoubtedly handy for storage, but if your garage floor is a mess of tools and lawn equipment and you don't have the space for a shed, this slatwall kit from Proslat may be a perfect solution. It can be installed in your garage, basement workshop, or even in a shed, and is an easy alternative to a pegboard. Currently priced at $159.99, this kit provides everything you need to install a 4-foot-by-6.8-foot wall, including hardware and trim. The kits also include 10 black hooks, including one U hook and one heavy-duty hook. The wall is designed for installation on 16-inch stud centers and can be installed directly on the studs or over drywall.
The wall holds up to 75 pounds per square foot, making it a great solution for rakes, shovels, hedge trimmers, ladders, pruning shears, and more. The panels interlock and have a hidden screw design for a polished look. If you need a bigger wall, Costco also sells a two-pack kit for $299.99 and a four-pack kit for $589.99. All kits have a lifetime warranty. Most reviewers praise these kits for easy installation and appearance. Two reviewers complained that the kit contained broken or missing pieces, but customer service responded quickly and shipped the missing components.
170-Gallon Outdoor Storage Deck Box
Not every homeowner has a garage or a shed. If you'd still like to keep your gardening or outdoor tools a bit closer to the project at hand, you may want to explore this 170-gallon outdoor storage box. It's both weather- and stain-resistant and is reinforced with steel for heavy-duty needs. It can also be used as a bench. The gas spring hinges help you avoid pinched fingers, and you can also add a lock to the hasp latch to keep your tools secure.
This storage box may not be large enough for your larger power tools, but it can hold shears, trimmers, hoses, hand tools, and other smaller outdoor tools. It has natural wood-grain textured panels and molded side handles. The product weighs almost 57 pounds, and many reviewers complained that it was difficult to assemble, while a few said that if you follow the instructions and bring your power tools, you shouldn't have much trouble. This item is only available for delivery within 50 miles of a Costco Wholesale warehouse, and if you live in Alaska, Hawaii, or Puerto Rico, you may incur additional shipping fees. No accessories are included with this deck box, which has a 10-year limited warranty.
Wall Storage System
If you want to wall-mount your tools without the hassle or expense of a slatwall system, the Permasteel 14-piece Wall Storage System may be the answer. At only $99.99, it's also the most cost-effective solution we've included here. Available in five colors, including bright yellow and eye-catching teal, this system features three wall-mounted steel shelves, each holding 50 pounds. It also has a built-in six-outlet power strip with a USB-A and USB-C port, so you can easily charge your tools.
The system offers multiple layout options so you can configure it in the best way to suit your needs. It can hold large outdoor tools such as string trimmers, spades, and hedge trimmers, as well as smaller tools like pruning shears. Along with the shelves, buyers receive everything necessary for mounting, along with six hangers and one bike hook. This product is new and has only two reviews at the time of writing, but both are five-star ratings praising its easy installation and flexibility for a variety of tools.
5-tier Industrial Rack
Finally, if you just want a simple yet tough solution, a steel shelf will hold anything from bins to tools and everything in between. The Gorilla Rack sold by Costco costs $349.99 and is six feet wide by seven feet tall, with five adjustable shelves that can each hold up to 2,000 pounds. It's constructed from heavy-duty steel with welded end frames and coated in a protective powder finish. It can be assembled without any tools, and you can connect multiple racks side by side for a bigger storage solution.
Reviewers mostly give this shelf positive marks, though several mentioned that the shelf was damaged upon arrival. Many note that it is easy to assemble and feels sturdy, though the wire shelves may be challenging if you intend to store small items. One recent reviewer added plywood to each shelf for enhanced stability. Buyers should note that this product is available via delivery only, and some reviewers pointed out that the boxed product is quite heavy at 180 pounds. The shelf has a limited lifetime warranty, though some buyers complained of shoddy customer service.