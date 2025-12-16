Is It Legal To Build A Shed On Your Property Without A Permit?
Plotting out a remodel or a structural add-on can be a thrilling, if undoubtedly pricey, way to refresh your home's interior space. Upgrading your exterior space can be just as thrilling, especially if you've got a trove of lawn care and maintenance gear currently occupying valuable real estate in your basement or garage. For those sorts of storage needs, it might be wise to consider putting up a shed in the backyard. These days you could even just buy a prefab model online from sites like Amazon, depending on your space.
If, however, you're looking to add a structure that's a little more personalized, you might consider calling in a contractor or enlisting your local Lowe's for its shed installation service. You can potentially even do the work yourself, which could save you a bundle since you just have to buy the materials needed to complete the job. Before you break ground on the structure, though, you'd be wise to look into local laws and regulations surrounding such builds because a permit may be required to build or install the structure legally.
You'll note we say "may be required" there, as the rules and regulations surrounding such work tend to vary from state to state. In the end, the potential need for plumbing or electricity are important factors to consider when finding out whether you need a permit, as well as the size of the structure itself. For instance, Louisville doesn't require a permit for structures under 200 square feet in size, while Maryland does require a permit to build a shed over 150 square feet in many jurisdictions.
Building without a permit could prove costly
Yes, you will no doubt need to pony up a few bucks to procure a building permit for your new shed. Just as with the rules and regulations regarding the need for that permit, prices will indeed vary depending on the state and local municipalities. Per some estimates, a permit to build a shed may cost anywhere between $50 and $145, but it could be even more depending on where you live.
If you're curious what the rules are in your area, you can likely find all the information you need on local government websites, including those sponsored by the building department or the planning and zoning commission. Likewise, if you live in a neighborhood with a homeowner's association, you'll need to consult its list of rules and regulations too, as they may be even stricter than government agencies. While you're perusing the rules and costs concerning shed permits in your area, you'd be wise to also take a look at the penalties for failing to obtain those permits because they can be pretty severe.
In most states, the penalty for doing so will typically start with a work stoppage order from the local building commission, which is the case in Florida and other states. If that happens, you'll be expected to legally procure the proper permit before resuming work. If you resume work without the permit, fines and citations are likely to follow. In some cases, you may even be required to demolish the structure. So, keep that in mind when shopping for materials or sheds at your local Lowe's or Home Depot.