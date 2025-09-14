Everything To Know About Lowe's Shed Installation Service
With the weather cooling down, yardwork season is coming to a close. This means all the lawn-mowing, tree-trimming, and garden-cleaning equipment can get a break for a few months as the leaves start to fall and grass stops growing quite as fast. While many already know where they're storing their tools, others may be looking into new storage options, such as a shed, this season. Numerous stores offer these sheds, with prominent hardware chain Lowe's being among them — and there's one major reason why you might want to go with it.
Not only does Lowe's have a decent selection of sheds for sale, but it also has shed installation services, one of the many unexpected services Lowe's offers. After all, these are often large and time-consuming to build, so any help getting them delivered and set up in your yard is a huge benefit. Lowe's offers these services for pre-made sheds, but also offers construction, delivery, and installation services for custom sheds, too.
Of course, it should be said that this all can get expensive. The cost of this service starts at around $2,200, though this number may increase based on shed size, material, and other factors. But cost and shed style are just a couple of factors; there's a rather involved process behind Lowe's shed installation that potential customers should also be aware of.
The process behind Lowe's shed installation service
All in all, it's not too difficult to take advantage of Lowe's shed installation service. Once you've decided between a ready-made or custom shed, you then fill out a request form online. This will give a professional Lowe's contractor an idea of what you want done, giving them a baseline from which they can discuss the finer details with you. Once they have all the information they need about the build, they'll provide you with a quote that will include the cost of labor and supplies. At this point, you can also work out a financing plan that fits your needs, if necessary.
From here, Lowe's will set an installation date. Generally, delivery with installation will take somewhere between two and four weeks. On the selected day, a professional installer will arrive with the necessary materials, construct your desired shed, and remove any debris left behind once construction is completed. You'll need to get your affairs in order before that day, though. You'll need to have the necessary permits to build on your property, and this is to be done independently of your dealings with Lowe's, with the costs being your responsibility.
That covers the bare bones of getting a shed from Lowe's, where you can store all the Lowe's tools that are perfect for your next yard project and more. Still, there's a bit more key information worth covering.
Other key details about Lowe's shed services
There are a couple of tiers to Lowe's shed installation service. The standard service will be enough for most: it includes labor, materials (including flooring and standard shingles), full basic installation, and a one-year labor warranty. It covers delivery up to 20 miles from the store and includes the aforementioned jobsite cleanup. If you choose, you can further customize your build at extra cost. This includes painting, add-ons, and more. You can also add these extras to the premium tier, which is a whole other subject.
Lowe's steps up its game in more ways than one with the premium installation package. Premium shed installation services add a felt paper roof, drip edge, dimensional shingles, and wall ventilation to your Lowe's shed, along with a higher-quality floor with heavy-duty treatment for enhanced durability. The premium plan also increases the warranty and general coverage, offering extended protection with a five-year labor warranty. Much like the standard installation, you can also expect a thorough final cleanup of the jobsite. With that said, in either case, the installation area must be prepared before Lowe's installers arrive. Lowe's won't remove existing structures, pour concrete, wire electricity, or handle any other similar work.
Lowe's has expanded to be far more than just a hardware store. From the Lowe's lease-to-own program and all of the products it includes to its robust shed installation services, it now has its customers covered in more ways than one.