Everything To Know About Lowe's Shed Installation Service

With the weather cooling down, yardwork season is coming to a close. This means all the lawn-mowing, tree-trimming, and garden-cleaning equipment can get a break for a few months as the leaves start to fall and grass stops growing quite as fast. While many already know where they're storing their tools, others may be looking into new storage options, such as a shed, this season. Numerous stores offer these sheds, with prominent hardware chain Lowe's being among them — and there's one major reason why you might want to go with it.

Not only does Lowe's have a decent selection of sheds for sale, but it also has shed installation services, one of the many unexpected services Lowe's offers. After all, these are often large and time-consuming to build, so any help getting them delivered and set up in your yard is a huge benefit. Lowe's offers these services for pre-made sheds, but also offers construction, delivery, and installation services for custom sheds, too.

Of course, it should be said that this all can get expensive. The cost of this service starts at around $2,200, though this number may increase based on shed size, material, and other factors. But cost and shed style are just a couple of factors; there's a rather involved process behind Lowe's shed installation that potential customers should also be aware of.