Lowe's Vs. Home Depot: Who Has The Better Deal On Sheds In 2025?
A home's garage can serve multiple duties, such as sheltering your car, storage for tools and seasonal decor. However, even with the highest-rated garage storage systems you can buy, it's still possible to run out of space. Fortunately, two massive competing hardware stores, Lowe's and Home Depot, have several sheds for sale, which could help you with additional storage space and ease some of the stress of all those precariously stacked items in the garage. When shopping for a shed, you need to decide the type of material you want, and the square footage of the structure. Both stores offer sheds in wood, metal, and resin, in sizes ranging from less than 36-to over 100 square feet.
In terms of wood sheds, Lowe's prices are significantly less in most cases than its competitor, although you're required to put together and install the unit. Fortunately, Lowe's offers a tool rental program at select locations, which can help save money. Home Depot is more expensive; but the price typically includes professional assembly, or on-site installation. Metal sheds price ranges are similar between the two retailers, but color can alter the price in a big way. Resin starts at around a few hundred dollars for small units and goes up to several thousand. Let's take a closer look.
Examples of sheds offered at Lowe's
The best-selling wood shed at Lowe's is the 96 square foot Heartland Coronado 12-foot x 8-foot Gable Style Wood Shed with a window and floor for $2,159.10. The unit doesn't come painted nor does it include roof shingles. With over 400 reviews, it's rated a 4.4 out five stars with a 91% recommendation. Build quality, and the sheds design were commended, but some were unhappy about pieces arriving warped, and noted the instructions were unclear.
In terms of metal sheds, a popular option is the 74 square foot Arrow 10-foot x 8-foot High Point Galvanized steel Storage Shed for $469. It does offer the option of locking the doors (with a padlock sold separately). While popular with over 1200 reviews, it's sitting at a middling 3.3 out of five stars with only 55% of buyers recommending it. The assembly process garnered much of the negative feedback.
Lowe's hottest buy with shoppers looking for resin sheds is the 46.7 square foot Craftsman 7-foot x 7-foot Modern Gray Gable model for $899. This unit has lockable doors (with separate pad lock), a cord port, and steel structural support. A majority (69%) of buyers recommend this unit citing its reasonable price, but several customers expressed frustration during assembly.
What kind of sheds you can find at Home Depot
Home Depot carries a 120 square foot Professionally Assembled Beachwood 10-foot x 12-foot Backyard Wood Shed for $4,799. The flooring is made from decking and features a threshold made from aluminum for added protection. While the unit is primed, it doesn't come painted, but gray roof shingles, felt, and drip edge are all included for ensuring weatherization. An overwhelming number of reviewers recommend this product (79%), with many happy with the build quality. However, some were frustrated with certain wood pieces arriving warped.
With metal products, Home Depot's Arrow Newport 10-foot x 8-foot 2-Tone Eggshell and Coffee Galvanized Metal Shed is a top seller at $549. It offers corrosion resistance, lockable doors (with padlock sold separately), and a two-tone color scheme of eggshell and coffee shades for an enhanced look. With a 3.6 out of five rating, many praised its value. However, others questioned material quality and were frustrated with misaligned fastener holes.
Finally, the plastic Rubbermaid 7-foot x 7-foot Storage Shed for $1,099, is also a notable option. It offers windows near the top for ventilation, and double wall construction for added strength. Some reviewers appreciated the additional light provided as well as enhanced airflow, while others felt the unit could be far sturdier and easier to put together.
Lowe's wins when it comes to price, but there are other factors
Comparing similar wood sheds from both stores, Lowe's 12-foot x 8-foot Gable Style Wood Shed for $2,159, beats its competitor offering a slightly larger 10-foot x 12-foot unit for $4,799 that's similar in design. Lowe's delivers for free, but Home Depot's price includes delivery, and professional installation. Both sheds feature a 10-year limited warranty. If you go with Lowe's and put the shed together yourself, it'll require some items like a cordless drill. Fortunately, Lowe's offers several budget-friendly tools for such a project. Alternatively, you can pay extra for assembly, but the amount depends on the material, size, and design.
Both retailers carry the Arrow brand of metal sheds, with Lowe's selling a 10-foot x 8-foot shed for $469, while over at Home Depot, you'll pay $549. Both retailers tack on a $79 delivery fee, and both sheds are backed by a 12-year limited warranty. However, the Lowe's unit becomes more expensive than its competitor, tacking on an extra $280 only if you want the shed in coffee coloring.
Resin model's follow a similar pattern, with Lowe's 7-foot x 7-foot shed listed for $899, while a similar option with just a few more square feet at Home Depot goes for $1,099. Lowe's offers free delivery and its shed comes with a 10-year limited warranty. Home Depot's shed requires a delivery fee of $79, and is only supported with a one-year limited warranty. With some exceptions, Lowe's shed pricing is typically more competitive than it's rival. While these are just a few examples, when it comes solely to price, Lowe's beats Home Depot.
Methodology
While there are several different options for sheds from either hardware retailer, the focus was placed on popular models that were either from the same brand or very similar in characteristics. Utilizing both Lowe's and Home Depot websites, products were sorted by best-selling models to provide information on what people were buying frequently in each category, and what feedback reviewers were providing. Direct comparisons were selected based on size, design, and features to more closely provide apples-to-apples examples.
Of course, these are just a few comparisons, far from an exhaustive deep dive on the subject. So, if you're shopping for a shed, you should consider doing some additional research as there are hundreds of available products.