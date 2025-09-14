Lowe's Vs. Home Depot: Who Has The Better Deal On Sheds In 2025?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A home's garage can serve multiple duties, such as sheltering your car, storage for tools and seasonal decor. However, even with the highest-rated garage storage systems you can buy, it's still possible to run out of space. Fortunately, two massive competing hardware stores, Lowe's and Home Depot, have several sheds for sale, which could help you with additional storage space and ease some of the stress of all those precariously stacked items in the garage. When shopping for a shed, you need to decide the type of material you want, and the square footage of the structure. Both stores offer sheds in wood, metal, and resin, in sizes ranging from less than 36-to over 100 square feet.

In terms of wood sheds, Lowe's prices are significantly less in most cases than its competitor, although you're required to put together and install the unit. Fortunately, Lowe's offers a tool rental program at select locations, which can help save money. Home Depot is more expensive; but the price typically includes professional assembly, or on-site installation. Metal sheds price ranges are similar between the two retailers, but color can alter the price in a big way. Resin starts at around a few hundred dollars for small units and goes up to several thousand. Let's take a closer look.