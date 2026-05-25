U-Haul's 36-Foot Peterbilt Is Basically A Semi Truck You Can Rent Without A CDL
Summer is moving season, whether it's for college students leaving their dorms and apartments for the final time or empty-nesters downsizing to a smaller space in preparation for their golden years. And sure enough, the classic white-and-orange U-Haul trucks and trailers are out and about, helping do-it-yourselfers save as much cash as possible while doing so, a much-needed solution as prices for everything climb ever higher these days.
Those with really large homes (around four to six bedrooms) previously didn't have much choice, though. Until recently, the biggest U-Haul truck size available was a 26-foot truck combined with a 6-foot by 12-foot cargo trailer, a combo that, while doable, likely wasn't ideal (especially on the pocketbook). That all changes this year, however. On May 20, 2026, U-Haul revealed its newest (and biggest) beast of burden, the Easy Mover "EM" 29-foot box moving truck — and you can rent it even with a standard driver's license.
U-Haul's Easy Mover is Peterbilt to make everyone's move a breeze
Built in collaboration with Peterbilt at U-Haul's plants in Pomona, California, and Warrington, Pennsylvania, this big daddy of the moving scene is one you won't need a commercial driver's license (CDL) to drive down the open road to your new home. The new truck is one pound under the max gross weight limit of 26,000 pounds; unladen, it weighs 14,000 pounds.
Despite its size, this truck should be easy to drive. For one, the nose of this heavyweight, which houses a turbocharged Cummins B6.7 Octane engine that produces 300 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque, is short enough not to impede maneuverability in tight urban streets. The extra-large windshield and sloped hood help, too, by offering better visibility. Plus, you won't need to know how to row your own gears thanks to the eight-speed automatic moving those draft horses to the dually axle out back.
Other familiar features include cruise control, power windows and locks, low steps for ease of entry and exit, and a quiet cab that seats three across. Sure, it's not your usual Ford F-350 Super Duty or even a Toyota Tundra, but this U-Haul Peterbilt offers the big truck experience while making you and your fellow drivers feel right at home.
Size does matter when it comes to making the big move
Of course, it wouldn't really be a U-Haul if this 36-foot Peterbilt didn't have the U-Haul cargo box to back up its immense size. The overall box measures 29 feet, with a 3-foot "Mom's Attic" over-cab storage area and a 26-foot load floor; the total cargo area is 2,057 square feet. The air-bag suspension lowers the box down to 30 inches, complementing the 16.8-degree loading ramp angle for easy loading and unloading of your family's treasured belongings. If you still need to haul something behind this big truck, it can tow up to 10,000 pounds.
Now, for the rough news: U-Haul says to expect around 8 mpg, two fewer than its Ford F-650 moving trucks. The Peterbilt drinks from a 60-gallon fuel tank, which works out to around 480 miles before you'll have to stop for fuel. It'll be an expensive stop, especially after gas prices hit a four-year high in early May 2026. According to the AAA, the national average currently sits at around $4.52/gallon for regular, which is what this truck, like all of U-Haul's powered fleet, uses.
It's also available for rent only in Los Angeles and Philadelphia for now, with in-town moves beginning at $49.95; one-way rates vary based on origin, destination, and other fees. Either way, the highways and neighborhoods are about to see a new player in the moving game this summer. Just mind those turns when driving through the neighborhood to your new home; this isn't your usual moving truck, after all.