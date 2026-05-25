U-Haul's 36-Foot Peterbilt Is Basically A Semi Truck You Can Rent Without A CDL

Of course, it wouldn't really be a U-Haul if this 36-foot Peterbilt didn't have the U-Haul cargo box to back up its immense size. The overall box measures 29 feet, with a 3-foot "Mom's Attic" over-cab storage area and a 26-foot load floor; the total cargo area is 2,057 square feet. The air-bag suspension lowers the box down to 30 inches, complementing the 16.8-degree loading ramp angle for easy loading and unloading of your family's treasured belongings. If you still need to haul something behind this big truck, it can tow up to 10,000 pounds.

Now, for the rough news: U-Haul says to expect around 8 mpg, two fewer than its Ford F-650 moving trucks. The Peterbilt drinks from a 60-gallon fuel tank, which works out to around 480 miles before you'll have to stop for fuel. It'll be an expensive stop, especially after gas prices hit a four-year high in early May 2026. According to the AAA, the national average currently sits at around $4.52/gallon for regular, which is what this truck, like all of U-Haul's powered fleet, uses.

It's also available for rent only in Los Angeles and Philadelphia for now, with in-town moves beginning at $49.95; one-way rates vary based on origin, destination, and other fees. Either way, the highways and neighborhoods are about to see a new player in the moving game this summer. Just mind those turns when driving through the neighborhood to your new home; this isn't your usual moving truck, after all.