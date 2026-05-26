Using clean, high-quality oil in your vehicle is very important since it lubricates the engine's moving parts, limiting wear and tear. You should keep notes of the oil quality in your car and replace it every 5,000 to 7,500 miles, but different cars have different requirements, so it is better to check with the car's manual for accurate instructions.

Goodyear can be your go-to place for oil change services. The service includes a thorough inspection of all the fluids in your car, engine inspection for leaks, lubrication of all fittings, oil filter replacement, air filter check, and more. You can choose among four oil change options — Restore and Protect, Best, Better, and Good. These provide different types of oil based on vehicle requirements and driving conditions.

Moreover, you can enter the details on the official website, such as the car's make, model, year, and trim, to fetch the right type of oil for your car. Timely oil changes remove the dust and other contaminants from the engine, therefore aiding a smoother driving experience.