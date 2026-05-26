Goodyear Sells More Than Just Tires - Here Are 5 Other Services Its Stores Offer
Most people think Goodyear is just a tire brand, but that's not true. The global brand, which operates approximately 1,100 tire and auto service outlets globally and around 55 manufacturing facilities across 22 countries, offers much more than tires. It provides essential services such as oil changes, battery replacement, steering and suspension repairs, and transmission fluid change, among others. Goodyear professionals will identify your vehicle's problem(s) and suggest the best course of action based on your vehicle's manufacturer and specifications.
You can also head to a store near you for a complete engine diagnostic test when the engine shows signs of malfunction or is hindering your vehicle's performance. The brand has received several awards and recognitions, ranking among RepTrak's 100 Most Reputable Companies in 2024 and Ethisphere World's Most Ethical Companies in 2025.
Oil Change
Using clean, high-quality oil in your vehicle is very important since it lubricates the engine's moving parts, limiting wear and tear. You should keep notes of the oil quality in your car and replace it every 5,000 to 7,500 miles, but different cars have different requirements, so it is better to check with the car's manual for accurate instructions.
Goodyear can be your go-to place for oil change services. The service includes a thorough inspection of all the fluids in your car, engine inspection for leaks, lubrication of all fittings, oil filter replacement, air filter check, and more. You can choose among four oil change options — Restore and Protect, Best, Better, and Good. These provide different types of oil based on vehicle requirements and driving conditions.
Moreover, you can enter the details on the official website, such as the car's make, model, year, and trim, to fetch the right type of oil for your car. Timely oil changes remove the dust and other contaminants from the engine, therefore aiding a smoother driving experience.
Engine Diagnostics
Checking your engine lights as soon as they come on can save you from bigger trouble. A constant light is less serious, but a blinking or flashing light is urgent. Dashboard lights can also be a concern when they come on unexpectedly. Goodyear's engine diagnostics service inspects your vehicle's computer to fetch the codes associated with the issue and analyzes them to diagnose the problem.
The engine light can turn on for several reasons, including overdue maintenance such as an oil change, a fault in the electrical, engine, or computer systems, or a problem with the sensors or braking system. You can schedule an appointment with Goodyear to diagnose the underlying issue.
Battery Replacement
It is likely time to get a new car battery if it has been in use for more than four or five years, the engine struggles to start, there are dashboard lights, or the formation of white, blue, or orange fuzz around the battery. Extreme temperatures, damaged battery components, vehicle vibrations, and poor driving conditions all lead to the degradation of battery life over time.
Battery Replacement is another service offered at Goodyear. When you need a full-fledged battery replacement, the mechanical team can help you select the right kind of battery for your car based on the car's make, model, engine size, and other relevant specs. The service includes a state-of-the-art battery test, inspection for dirt, corrosion, and grease, removal of corrosion from battery terminals, and professional replacement and disposal.
Transmission Fluid Change
Transmission fluid has many responsibilities in your vehicle. It acts as a lubricant to allow seamless movements of metal parts and coolant to prevent overheating of the engine's components, while also providing hydraulic pressure and friction to shift gears smoothly. Regularly changing the transmission fluid keeps your car healthy and avoids expensive repairs.
Goodyear provides reliable transmission fluid change service, where they inspect the car for any potential fluid leaks and check the transmission fluid quality to determine whether a change is required. If yes, the team flushes out the old liquid and adds a new high-quality transmission fluid that is perfect for your car type to enhance its performance and efficiency. A clean and healthy transmission fluid also minimizes the emission of harmful gases from the vehicle, as well as providing you with better fuel efficiency.
When should you change the fluid? Well, look out for signs such as the vehicle struggling with gear changing, the gears beginning to slip, strange noises coming from the transmission, or the vehicle jumping forward, rolling backward, or other erratic movements.
Power Steering and Suspension Repair
Driving your car on poor road conditions, such as bumpy or rugged terrains, may reduce the lifespan of your car's steering and suspension systems. That doesn't mean you can leave the system unchecked if you drive on smoother roads. Regular suspension and steering servicing maintains stability, handling, and control of the vehicle.
Signs to look out for include excessive noise when driving over bumps, shaky ride quality, stiff steering, or control loss while driving. If any of these problems arise, it's smart to book an inspection rather than ignore them.
Goodyear's power steering and suspension repair service provides a thorough inspection of the system for any signs of damage, worn-out parts, shocks, and struts to assess its overall health. In case of any detected wear and tear or missing parts, the mechanics will advise you on a replacement plan.