Costco Next Has Cheap Deals On These Tech Brands In May 2026
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Costco Next is a way for Costco members to get even greater discounts on tech products on top of the already-discounted Costco price. Basically, that's double the savings for you off the MSRP. That makes it cheaper to buy appliances, electronics, and other tech online versus in-warehouse. It's not junk, either. The Costco Next platform only lists products from suppliers that have been personally selected by Costco buyers for their quality and customer service standards.
So, why so discounted? It's essentially like Costco warehouses are the middleman here. Instead of shipping their products to Costco warehouses, members are simply redirected to participating brands' websites where they can shop exclusive pricing directly from them. Kind of like shopping with Costco Direct, only with one less step. The bottom line for you as a Costco member is that you're going to be paying well below both Costco's standard listing price and regular retail pricing. And in May 2026, Costco Next has a couple of brands on super-sale: Anker and EcoFlow.
Save close to 50% on Anker
It's all about Anker on the Costco Next site right now. From the flagship brand to its Soundcore audio lineup, there are discounts as high as 48% off going on now until May 24th, 2026. The biggest bargain currently available is on the Soundcore P40i noise-canceling wireless earbuds, which are listed at a promo price of $38.99. The regular Costco price is $47.99. The MSRP is listed as $79.99, but, at the time of this writing, you can also find these earbuds at Amazon for $47.99. These earbuds give you adaptive active noise cancellation technology that automatically adjusts based on surrounding ambient noise, plus a solid 60 hours of battery life with the charging case that doubles as a phone stand.
Anker's popular charging accessories are also majorly marked down. Some highlights: The Anker Nano Power Bank with a 10,000mAh battery and 45W charging support is marked down to $41.38 from its $59.99 list price. The Anker Prime 250W six-port GaNPrime charger is down to $119.99 from $169.99. The Anker Prime 160W three-port compact USB-C charger drops to $95.39 from $149.99. And the Anker 735 Nano II foldable wall charger is down to $23.39, nearly half of its list price of $47.99.
It's worth noting that the list prices on Costco's website are consistently higher than what you would find on a store like Amazon, though Costco's discounts are lower than the same products elsewhere.
Thousands of dollars off EcoFlow
The deeper your pockets, the deeper the discount you can get through Costco Next this month. EcoFlow's portable power and backup energy lineup is offering up to $7,000 off the list price, but only through May 31st. The biggest discount you'll find is on the EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra 60kWh and 90kWh energy system package, which is discounted to $19,999.99 from $26,999.99. (That includes installation, too!) Granted, that $20,000 price tag makes this more attractive for serious homeowners rather than casual shoppers, but the savings are too massive to ignore.
EcoFlow's midrange portable power products are also heavily discounted. The EcoFlow Delta 2 Max with an extra battery and 800W alternator charger is $400 off, down to $1,599.99. Alos, the EcoFlow Delta 3 Max solar generator combo with two 110W solar panels, is currently down from $999.99 to $929.99. Portable solar accessories are also seeing prices slashed, like with the EcoFlow 400W portable solar panel two-pack for $949.99, down from $1,189.99. Smaller accessories such as GaN wall chargers, magnetic power banks, charging cables, and even the company's silly, but surprisingly practical solar-powered bucket hat are also included in the May sale.