Costco Next Has Cheap Deals On These Tech Brands In May 2026

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Costco Next is a way for Costco members to get even greater discounts on tech products on top of the already-discounted Costco price. Basically, that's double the savings for you off the MSRP. That makes it cheaper to buy appliances, electronics, and other tech online versus in-warehouse. It's not junk, either. The Costco Next platform only lists products from suppliers that have been personally selected by Costco buyers for their quality and customer service standards.

So, why so discounted? It's essentially like Costco warehouses are the middleman here. Instead of shipping their products to Costco warehouses, members are simply redirected to participating brands' websites where they can shop exclusive pricing directly from them. Kind of like shopping with Costco Direct, only with one less step. The bottom line for you as a Costco member is that you're going to be paying well below both Costco's standard listing price and regular retail pricing. And in May 2026, Costco Next has a couple of brands on super-sale: Anker and EcoFlow.