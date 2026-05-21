Ram Finally Has A Maverick Rival, But Ford's Pricing Could Ruin The Party

It's Investor Day at Stellantis and that means it's time to hear what Jeep, Dodge, Ram, and Chrysler might be up to in the future and what new or updated models are on the horizon. Yesterday, Stellantis and Jaguar Land Rover announced that the two companies have become friends, with the primary concern being that both brands need to make new vehicles.

At least Stellantis is optimistic. By 2030, across its North American brands, Stellantis is planning on having nine models of cars under $39,000, with two of those models starting under $29,000. Perhaps the most exciting news is that the Dakota is coming back, perhaps to pick a fight with the Ford Ranger and Chevy Colorado. The nameplate already exists in South America. Additionally, the Ram Rampage made an appearance in the presentation, which could be a shot across the bow at Ford's affordable pickup price king, the Maverick. It's a little early to tell what models are coming out when or what the prices are going to look like, but Stellantis definitely has a plan for the future when it comes to trucks smaller than the full-size Ram 1500.