5 Cool Perks You Didn't Realize Came With Owning A Toyota
Certain Toyota models performed very well in JD Power's 2026 Dependability study. One potential perk for new owners, then, is the brand's reputation (typical of Japanese manufacturers) for making reliable vehicles. Still, no automaker's vehicles are devoid of issues, and you can't rely on that alone. Fortunately, Toyota has created a series of programs, deals, and incentives for potential customers.
Of course, they won't all appeal to every driver, but there are some interesting options that you might want to look into. From a little reward system for high-mileage drivers and in-house deals on new and used vehicles to even a little exclusive TLC from a Toyota service center when needing regular maintenance, these are some of the reasons you might want to pick a popular Toyota model like the RAV4, the Tacoma, or the Prius. Some of them are free perks that are simply provided by the dealer, while others are paid schemes that are exclusive to the manufacturer (others may have similar counterparts, of course).
If you're in the market for a new vehicle and undecided on brand, perhaps take a look at our previous rundown of cool perks of owning a Ford so you can compare the two and see which ecosystem appeals to you the most.
Toyota Connected Services
If you're not familiar with Toyota Connected Services, you might be surprised by how comprehensive its features are. The first important thing to note is that this suite of tools is not free. Toyota explains that activating it comes at the cost of a $15-$25 monthly subscription, outside of a limited trial period.
Connected Services is accessed through the MyToyota app and the Toyota Services Portal, and is available under three different plans: Go Anywhere, Music Lover, and Premium (the latter being the $25 plan). They all feature Remote Connect, which allows for remote functionality such as as unlocking and starting the vehicle via the app. The Music Lover package adds Apple Music and Amazon Music streaming via an existing account, while Go Anywhere adds Drive Connect functionality. The included Destination Assist, for instance, allows a Toyota representative to give you live reports about the location, directions, and so on, while on-the-fly changes to your route in response to a traffic buildup or similar can be advised through cloud updates. The Premium package includes all of these options.
Service Connect rounds off the Connected Services features. It's also found in the Toyota app, and when enabled, will notify the driver of any issues via pop-ups that have a direct link to call your dealer. There will also be notifications on the screen to alert the driver when diagnostics are being run on the vehicle. These messages are provided via Toyota's Audio Multimedia platform; in the app, alerts can let you know when it's time to perform certain actions, how much gas you have left, and other essential day-to-day details.
The High Mileage Sticker Program
If you have a faithful Toyota that's been with you for the long-term, you probably take diligent care of it, and it may have covered many thousands of miles in its time. If that's the case, you should check out the High Mileage Sticker Program. For this badge of honor, you simply need to fill in a form with your name, address, zip, a shot of your odometer, and the milestone mileage you've achieved. You can select from 100,000 up to one million, including any increment of 100,000 miles in between. Toyota will then dispatch the appropriate window cling for the odometer shown in your photograph.
High-mileage Toyotas can still be worth buying, and though a couple of hundred thousand miles isn't the greatest stretch for a Toyota, it would be quite an achievement to reach one million miles. For context, the Moon is just over a quarter of a million miles away from Earth at its furthest. For Toyota, this makes your vehicle a sort of rolling commercial for the brand's reliability and long-lasting builds, but it's also a cool little way of saluting those drivers who have, clearly, a lot of dedication to the brand. Some internet creators and stores have also taken to creating their own versions of such badges on storefronts like Etsy.
ToyotaCare
If a car is going to last long enough for you to claim a High Mileage Club sticker, its initial price tag is only the start of the associated expenses. Regular service and maintenance alone mean a new car can cost an enormous amount over its long life.
Luckily, new Toyota owners have an option that will be a real boon at the beginning: ToyotaCare. Available to new Toyotas that have been leased or purchased outright, ToyotaCare will last for the initial two years (or, if it happens first, until the vehicle hits 25,000 miles). This complimentary service means that Toyota technicians will take care of the following essential jobs for you, at no cost: Tire rotation, fluid level inspections and adjustments as necessary, changes for filters and engine oil, and multi-point inspections. This is applicable across the Toyota range, including SUVs and trucks.
There are important caveats. Toyota specifies that all necessary scheduled maintenance in these specific areas are covered, but others are not. As a graphic provided by Toyota of Brandon underscores, "vehicles serviced based solely on time will receive up to 4 services under the ToyotaCare plan." It states that the aforementioned oil/filter change will typically be scheduled to be completed on a yearly basis, while six-month intervals are suggested for the other jobs. The service does have significant limitations, particularly as a vehicle is likely to need more frequent and potentially more complicated maintenance later in its life, but this could be a useful perk nonetheless.
Toyota special offers from local U.S. dealers
There's nothing businesses like more than repeat customers. Toyota's Deals, Incentives, and Special Offers page allows interested parties in the U.S. to search for the perks available to them by state, and then by cities within that state. For instance, at the time of writing, there's a deal in Dearborn, Michigan for a 1000 TFS Finance Subversion Cash offer on a Tacoma i-Force MAX with a 3.99% APR for 72 months. Or perhaps you'd prefer, over in San Antonio, Texas, a deal for $5000 customer cash on gas trims of a new Toyota Tundra.
You can also search by type of vehicle, from EVs to minivans, for a deal available in your area. As you can see, then, the deals offered can differ significantly from dealer to dealer. Meadowvale Toyota in Mississauga, Ontario reports that it has its own offers for returning customers looking to upgrade their Toyota for another model. Again, there are different types depending on the vehicle in question. If you're looking to lease a vehicle, you may be eligible for a lowered interest rate or reduction in the lease. If, instead, you're looking to buy, you could be entitled to a reduction in the cost of the vehicle. A potential 1% rebate discount can be available through the Toyota Loyalty Program. If you're interested, the best idea is to simply enquire at your local dealer.
Toyota Rewards Visa Credit Card
Some of us treat our banks the same way we treat our auto manufacturers. We're happy with them, they've been in the family for a long time, so we don't change. Others, meanwhile, are constantly on the lookout for the best rates for savings accounts and so on, and will switch relentlessly to ensure they get it. One of many card options, if you're looking to combine the two, is the Toyota Rewards Visa Credit Card.
You'll get the best value from it if you frequent Toyota dealerships, where you get five points for every dollar spent. This falls to two points per dollar, Toyota Financial Services explains, "for gas, dining and entertainment," while every other purchases weighs in at just 1 point per dollar.
Direct-from-Toyota purchases, then, can certainly be lucrative with this scheme. Holders of the card can even use it to buy a whole new model if they're aiming to rack up those points. The unfortunate caveat is that the bonuses for using it elsewhere are very limited. Nonetheless, there are fans of the brand who will make frequent use of the offer, which is quite a cool perk. Other automakers have their own equivalents, such as Subaru's Reward Visa and the Mercedes-Benz Partner Card.