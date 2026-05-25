5 Cool Perks You Didn't Realize Came With Owning A Toyota

Certain Toyota models performed very well in JD Power's 2026 Dependability study. One potential perk for new owners, then, is the brand's reputation (typical of Japanese manufacturers) for making reliable vehicles. Still, no automaker's vehicles are devoid of issues, and you can't rely on that alone. Fortunately, Toyota has created a series of programs, deals, and incentives for potential customers.

Of course, they won't all appeal to every driver, but there are some interesting options that you might want to look into. From a little reward system for high-mileage drivers and in-house deals on new and used vehicles to even a little exclusive TLC from a Toyota service center when needing regular maintenance, these are some of the reasons you might want to pick a popular Toyota model like the RAV4, the Tacoma, or the Prius. Some of them are free perks that are simply provided by the dealer, while others are paid schemes that are exclusive to the manufacturer (others may have similar counterparts, of course).

If you're in the market for a new vehicle and undecided on brand, perhaps take a look at our previous rundown of cool perks of owning a Ford so you can compare the two and see which ecosystem appeals to you the most.