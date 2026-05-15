4 Cool Perks You Didn't Realize Came With Owning A Ford
Given the upfront cost of a car, some of the biggest car brands have been known to hand out perks as added incentives to buy. And before you figure you've heard it all before, these special offers go beyond the standard checklist of benefits (like a warranty or free roadside assistance options). Like Ford, for example. When you drive off the lot in one of their vehicles, Ford tacks on several nice little bonuses you might not even realize you have.
Some of these perks are meant to save you time. Others are meant to save you money. No matter what, though, they all make owning a Ford just that much sweeter. We've put together the four coolest below, plus instructions on how to make the most of them (if you haven't already). Pick one or two to take advantage of, or get your money's worth and start enjoying all four.
1. Complimentary Pickup & Delivery service
It's one of the biggest hassles associated with vehicle maintenance: actually getting the car to the dealership. Ford seems to understand this, as many of their dealerships offer a complimentary Pickup & Delivery service. Instead of rearranging your entire day around an oil change or warranty repair, you can just schedule a service appointment at the dealership and have your vehicle picked up directly from your home or office.
A technician will pick up your car from your place, take it to the dealership for servicing, and bring it back once the work is done. If your local dealership is participating, it's all done completely free of charge. (Although you still have to pay for the repair and parts costs, of course.) The program covers both warranty work and customer-pay repairs. As long as your car's drivable and hasn't been involved in an accident, you can take advantage of Pickup & Delivery.
2. Complimentary Mobile Service program
Alongside the Pickup & Delivery perk, Ford's complimentary Mobile Service program makes dealership maintenance even easier. Rather than having to drive to the service center (or have the Ford dealership come pick up the car and bring it back), Ford Mobile Service will send a dealership technician straight to your home or work. The tech will then handle the on-site maintenance tasks.
The service itself is totally complimentary for Ford owners through participating dealerships. (As mentioned above, you still have to pay for the actual maintenance task itself.) The list of services available through Ford Mobile Service is a lot more extensive than you might expect, as well. They can do oil and filter changes, brake services, battery replacements, tire rotations, wiper replacements, fluid checks, filter replacements, lamp and bulb service, software updates, accessory installations, and diagnostic scanning, all right there in your driveway or parking spot.
3. Phone As A Key feature
Another nice perk of owning a Ford: The "Phone As A Key" feature in the FordPass app. This perk lets owners of select Ford vehicles use their smartphone in place of a traditional key fob. Once you're paired with your vehicle, you can lock and unlock the doors, start the engine, and control several other functions directly through the app. You can also roll windows up or down, honk the horn, and open the trunk, no separate physical key required.
It's all done via Bluetooth Low Energy, which means it'll work within a range of roughly 30 to 50 meters. Passive entry functions specifically will only work within about two meters. (That's nothing out of the ordinary for other keyless entry systems you might've used before.) All in all, Ford lets you pair up to four Phone As A Key setups per vehicle. As long as you have iOS 16 or later or Android 8.0 or later, you can store your car keys on an iPhone or Android.
4. Free service visits with points
If you own a Ford, you might not realize you're sitting on a heap of rewards points. Ford owners receive tens of thousands of points for getting the car in the first place, then add to that grand total with maintenance visits, accessory purchases, and other Ford transactions. More specifically, it's 31,000 points for gas, diesel, or hybrid vehicle purchases or leases, or 22,000 for an EV purchase.
For many drivers, those many points can cover your first few oil changes. Depending on your driving habits and service intervals, that could be the first year and a half to two years of ownership. (This writer was personally able to stretch it to two years.) Of course, you don't have to spend them on that. Points can also be redeemed for accessories and connected services like Ford BlueCruise. It's not unlike airline rewards systems, in a way: It pays you to stay within Ford's broader service ecosystem.