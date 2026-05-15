4 Cool Perks You Didn't Realize Came With Owning A Ford

Given the upfront cost of a car, some of the biggest car brands have been known to hand out perks as added incentives to buy. And before you figure you've heard it all before, these special offers go beyond the standard checklist of benefits (like a warranty or free roadside assistance options). Like Ford, for example. When you drive off the lot in one of their vehicles, Ford tacks on several nice little bonuses you might not even realize you have.

Some of these perks are meant to save you time. Others are meant to save you money. No matter what, though, they all make owning a Ford just that much sweeter. We've put together the four coolest below, plus instructions on how to make the most of them (if you haven't already). Pick one or two to take advantage of, or get your money's worth and start enjoying all four.