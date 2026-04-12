Are High-Mileage Toyotas Still Worth Buying? Here's What You Should Know

First up, while Toyotas are generally reliable and inexpensive to maintain overall, this doesn't mean they will never need repairs. Sure, the Toyota badge might offer peace of mind, but there are components on a car that are likely to fail once they hit a certain age and mileage, regardless of how reliable it is. Even if their engines and transmissions are stout, parts like catalytic converters, coil packs, O2 sensors, and various gaskets are normal failure points on older, high-mileage cars. Toyotas are not exempt from these issues, which can at times be costly to repair.

Because Toyotas have a public reputation for being reliable, some employees at Toyota dealerships have claimed that owners believe their Toyotas are invincible, causing them to neglect their cars. In my own experience, I've found that sellers of used Toyotas regularly brush off significant mechanical issues or broken parts by talking up Toyota's supposedly bulletproof reputation.

This doesn't mean that older, high-mileage Toyotas can't make for smart used car purchases. It's just important to understand that high-mileage cars will always have risks, no matter which badge is on them. In most cases, you'll learn a lot more about a given car by talking to the seller, asking for maintenance records, and considering the car's overall condition rather than by looking at the badge or the number on the odometer.