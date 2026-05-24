5 Hypercars Faster Than A Kawasaki Ninja H2R Motorcycle

It might have debuted over a decade ago, but the Kawasaki Ninja H2R is still the fastest production motorcycle in the world. In the hands of Kenan Sofuoglu, it reached a top speed of 248.5 mph over the Osman Ghazi Bridge in Turkey back in 2016. Sofuoglu is a 5-time Supersport World Champion, and he said at the time of the record that his H2R could not have gone any faster. In the intervening years, no one else has matched his record.

It appears that the H2R isn't going to be giving up its crown anytime soon, but even if the world of two-wheeled record setters hasn't changed over the last ten years, the same cannot be said for those on four wheels. A string of new hypercars has emerged to compete for the title of world's fastest production car, including a brand new competitor that set an all-out record in 2025.

Some manufacturers have claimed that their cars are even faster than the current records, although they haven't officially tested their limits just yet. We'll leave them to one side here and focus on hypercars that have set verified speed records, with each one being able to hit a top speed that's so fast it would leave even the Ninja H2R in the rear-view mirror in a suitably long drag race.