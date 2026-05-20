Tabless Vs. Traditional Power Tool Batteries: What's The Actual Difference?

Modern cordless power tools might not have touchscreens, but they still borrow plenty of "smart" features from smartphones. Contemporary power tools are powered by brushless motors driven by a 32-bit microcontroller that leverages embedded sensors to optimize the seemingly simple tasks of drilling and cutting. Advancements in battery technology have been equally pivotal in meeting the ever-increasing power draw of brushless power tools. And this is primarily achieved by improving the energy density of the battery cells, which also makes modern cordless power tools lighter and more compact.

This pursuit for power and efficiency has led to an arms race between major power tool brands to adopt tabless batteries over the past couple of years. But this technology is fairly confusing for consumers. Neither the tabless battery packs, nor the individual lithium-ion (Li-ion) cells within appear any different from regular power tool batteries. And then there's the challenge of figuring out the real-world improvements provided by tabless technology over plain vanilla batteries amid the marketing noise surrounding the new technology.

For starters, tabless batteries have nothing to do with the shape or size of the individual cells. These tabless cells come in the same Li-ion sizes, such as the standard 18650 or the larger 21700 varieties. The shape of the positive terminal or the anode—be it "button top" or "flat top"—isn't a matter of distinction either. In fact, tabless batteries and their individual cells do not physically differ from regular Li-ion batteries at all. Because the magic lies inside the individual Li-ion cells themselves, let's delve deeper to understand how tabless battery technology improves power tools.