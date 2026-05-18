These New Sensors Could Drastically Change How Self-Driving Car Tech Works

Self-driving cars are becoming more common on the roads, with several U.S. cities now making them a part of their public transportation. This technology is far from perfect, however, with some recent missteps involving self-driving cars cruising down light rails, passing through wet cement, or crashing into a firetruck. As such, tech companies continue to look for ways to improve their capabilities and safety.

One company, Outster, is working on a new lineup of sensors called "Rev8" that it claims could enhance safety for self-driving vehicles. Generally, a self-driving car has multiple cameras placed all around the vehicle to capture a 360-degree view of its surroundings. Radar and lidar complement these cameras, as the former works in low-visibility conditions and the latter can help the vehicle measure distances and create a 3D map.

The Rev8 sensor, also known as a "native color lidar," would serve as both a lidar and a camera, capturing imagery and three-dimensional landscapes simultaneously. This could essentially help self-driving systems operate more efficiently, according to the company. The Rev8 platform includes the OS1 Max, a 256-channel sensor that measures 500 meters in all directions, but Outster says there are other sensors built on this platform as well.