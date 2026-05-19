Does Porting An Intake Manifold Affect Engine Performance?

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Automakers strive to produce the highest-performing engines that meet their budget goals. That often means the performance gains from porting and polishing intake (and exhaust) ports aren't cost-effective in a volume business like producing automobiles. For reference, there's a factory in China that builds a car every 60 seconds.

Porting and associated polishing of an intake manifold can increase airflow into the engine by removing or smoothing ridges, bumps, or excess material left behind during the casting process. Ultimately, more air flow through the intake manifold can increase the car's horsepower. An internal combustion engine is essentially an air pump at its core. It pulls air (and fuel) in during the intake stroke and pumps air (and spent fuel) out during the exhaust stroke. Sandwiched between those strokes in the typical four-stroke engine are the compression and power strokes, the latter of which provides the energy to drive the others.

With just a few simple tools, time, and patience, you can enjoy the benefits of a higher-flowing intake manifold by porting and polishing it in your home garage. It's a DIY-friendly project that should still leave some time to enjoy a portion of your weekend basking in the afterglow of a successful project.