This Factory In China Builds A Car Every 60 Seconds - Here's How

In the first quarter of 2025, Chinese electric car major BYD surprised auto pundits in the West when it dislodged Tesla to become the world's biggest EV maker. By the end of 2025, BYD would only widen its lead over Tesla and would sell more than 2.25 million cars, compared to Tesla's 1.64 million. One of the major reasons for BYD's meteoric growth as an EV player is the sheer scale of its operations. To cater to the needs of the automotive (and EV) market that is beating America to Elon Musk's EV vision, BYD has built several manufacturing facilities across China.

One of these factories, located in the small town of Xiaomo — a part of the Shenzhen-Shanwei Cooperation Zone — has earned quite a reputation for itself in recent times. The facility, which only began operations in September 2023, uses high levels of automation and intelligent manufacturing and is claimed to churn out an astonishing one car every 60 seconds. The factory, on average, produces around 1,280 vehicles every single day, which, extrapolated over a year, translates to an annual production capacity of over 400,000 cars. The cars manufactured at this facility include the BYD Yangwang U9 EV supercar, which is part of the company's premium YangWang sub-brand. The facility also manufactures several cars from BYD's Dynasty series, another premium sub-brand from the company.

This factory's location in the Shenzhen-Shanwei Cooperation Zone also keeps it close to China's EV-focused automotive supply chain hubs, making sourcing parts easier. The location is also home to production facilities operated by other EV-focused vehicle and component manufacturers, including BWI (known for brake and suspension systems), Lesar-DFM (manufacturers of seats), and Forvia (formerly Faurecia), a large automotive components supplier headquartered in France.