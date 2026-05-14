5 DeWalt Tools With Deep Discounts In May 2026
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Buying a new DeWalt tool is one thing, but buying a new DeWalt tool at a major discount... that's something else entirely. And if you're looking to add some new items to your tool kit this spring, DeWalt has some great offers that'll definitely scratch the itch. From cordless power tools to modular storage systems and beyond, these May markdowns have your workshop and home-improvement needs covered.
We've rounded up five featured deals that'll help you stretch your tool budget without having to abandon the brand name you're looking for. These discounts are as drastic as 50% or more, so you better believe they might go fast. No matter what you're in the market for, there's a little something for every DeWalt fan among these five products. We've even included some customer feedback to give you an idea of what other people are saying to help you make your mind up. And remember: these discounts might not make it to June.
Over $30 off the DeWalt Tstak Toolbox
One of the biggest bargains DeWalt's offering this month is on the long-handle Tstak Tool Storage Organizer. Amazon has it priced at $33, down from its usual $53 price tag. Unlike DeWalt's other portable toolbox brand ToughSystem, the Tstak series is great for homeowners with light- to medium-duty mobile tool storage setups. You're not going to get industrial-grade protection, but you're going to get some nice flexibility and portability.
The toolbox is made with a lightweight plastic that helps make it much easier to lug around than traditional metal boxes. The large main compartment can hold handheld drills and compact power tools. Meanwhile, the smaller compartment built into the clamshell lid keeps all your drill bits, screws, and fasteners separated and easier to access. It also includes both a long carry handle and a side-mounted briefcase-style grip for multiple ways to transport it around the workshop or your garage.
50% off the Oscillating Multi-Tool
Usually priced at $179, DeWalt's Atomic 20V Max Cordless Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool recently had its price slashed in half at Home Depot. It's currently listed at $89 on their site. If you don't have one, they definitely earn their keep: They can cut, sand, scrape, and grind in tight spaces where larger tools would otherwise struggle. DeWalt's Atomic version focuses especially on portability and control, giving you an even more compact tool with a brushless motor to boot.
The multi-tool also includes a Dual-Grip variable-speed trigger for adjustable speed as you work. Its Quick-Change accessory system also makes blade swaps easier, which means less setup and downtime during projects. Home Depot customer reviews praise its lightweight construction and ergonomic grip design, not to mention the sheer versatility of it for household work. And at under $90, you'd be hard-pressed to find this DeWalt multi-tool at a cheaper price.
A magnetic screwdriver set for 53% off
If you don't have a lot of budget left over for the month, this is one of the lowest-priced DeWalt tools you'll find this month. It's the DeWalt Screwdriving Bit Set with Magnetic Drive Guide, and it's currently only $10 on Amazon. That's after a 53% price reduction from its original $21.08 list price.
The seven-piece accessory kit comes with five different bits plus a self-retracting guide sleeve that stabilizes screws and protects your fingers during use. There's also a magnetic guide that securely holds screws up to four inches long. That should lead to fewer stripped screws and less awkward positioning, especially when working in tight spaces. Amazon customer reviews love how well the kit performs alongside other DeWalt drills and impact drivers. Buyers also have nice things to say about the price, even before the sale. At over half off, that affordable price definitely looks that much better.
Save 33% on a 20V Max Drill and Impact Combo Kit
DeWalt's 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit usually goes for $239 at Home Depot, but it's currently marked down 33% to just $159. That's $80 you get to keep in your pocket without having to sacrifice anything in the combo kit. For that price, you get a drill driver, an impact driver, two 20V 1.3Ah batteries, a charger, and a tool bag. It'd be a great choice for new DIYers looking to get started with DeWalt's 20V tool platform.
After all, one of the most attractive things about this kit is its compatibility with DeWalt's larger 20V Max ecosystem. That umbrella covers more than 200 batteries and chargers and counting. That compatibility makes it so easy to grow your collection over time without having to replace the power system every time you buy a new tool. Home Depot customers say these two cordless drivers are super lightweight and just as convenient, especially for small- and medium-scale projects around the house.
More than $70 off a portable DeWalt shop vac
No workspace is truly complete without an easy way to clean up. That's why you deserve to know about the discount currently happening over on Amazon, where you can get 36% off a 20V Max Cordless Shop Vac from DeWalt. That drops the price of this wet/dry vacuum cleaner from $199 to just $128.03.
The vacuum comes with a two-gallon tank and a HEPA-rated filter that can trap particles with 99.97% efficiency at 0.3 microns. That kind of filtration makes this especially great for dusty cleanup jobs. DeWalt gave this vac a mounted carrying handle and plenty of onboard accessory storage for easy moving between work areas without having to haul a full-sized shop vacuum around. (That compactness also makes it good for cleaning your car interior.)
Customers on Amazon say the cordless design makes cleanup so much easier during quick jobs or mobile work compared to corded shop vacs. Sure, they say it lacks the power of those larger corded models, but the convenience of battery really does have its advantages.