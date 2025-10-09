Do DeWalt's Vacuums Come With HEPA-Rated Filters?

HEPA filters were first introduced in the 1940s by the U.S. government to remove airborne radioactive particles from atomic testing during the Manhattan Project. Inspired by military gas masks, HEPA filter technology was perfected during World War II. They became widely available after the war, for industrial and personal use, for everything from asbestos to chemical cleanup.

In theory, HEPA filters can remove nearly 100% of dust, pollen, mold, and other microscopic contaminants from the air. While they're commonplace in many homes, HEPA filters first became a necessary piece of equipment for professionals on the job in 2016, when the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) implemented new regulations to tackle airborne silica. Commonly found in sand, stone, and other materials, silica can be extremely dangerous when inhaled. It can lead to serious conditions, including kidney disease, lung cancer, and even death. OSHA's new regulation required companies to monitor the amount of airborne silica to protect workers, which meant construction sites had to fall in line.

From that point on, companies were required to keep comprehensive records, proving they were monitoring their work. They also had to put exposure control plans into place and be sure that any employees affected by silica received the proper medical attention. As a result, HEPA became about more than just worker safety; it was also the law. In the years that followed OSHA's ruling, companies across the U.S. have been fined thousands of dollars for non-compliance.