GMC Sierra Vs Chevrolet Silverado: Which Truck Depreciates Faster?

Trucks tend to hold their value well compared to passenger cars, but inevitably some hold their value better than others. While Toyota's Tacoma and Tundra trucks depreciate slower than virtually any other truck on the market, brand loyalty and practicality considerations mean that most existing GM truck owners won't be looking to switch to a Japanese brand. Instead, they'll most likely be considering a truck from either Chevy or GMC, with the Silverado and Sierra respectively being each brand's signature nameplates.

The Silverado and the Sierra are virtually identical under the hood, and they're even built in the same factory. It therefore shouldn't come as a surprise that their depreciation rates are very similar. Across every variant, the Sierra is forecast to hold slightly more of its value over the long run, although estimates of exactly how much extra value it might hold vary between sources.

Starting with the 1500 variants of both trucks, CarEdge says that the Silverado and Sierra will depreciate an identical 43% after five years on the road. After ten years, the GMC will hold around 1% more of its initial value, according to its data. Meanwhile, iSeeCars is slightly more positive about the predicted resale value of each truck, forecasting that the Silverado will lose 39.3% of its value while the Sierra will lose only 38.2% after five years.