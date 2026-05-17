5 Common Mistakes People Make When Pouring Concrete

Whether you're planning a backyard shed or a towering skyscraper, construction projects always begin in the same place: at the bottom. Concrete is a critical element of the supportive structure of a building, both in the footing and the wider foundations (along with steel supports to provide the tensile strength that concrete alone cannot). This crucial concrete can only be poured once the correct environment has been established. The 90-minute rule for mixing concrete must be kept in mind, too.

Concrete is very vulnerable to things like temperature changes and excess moisture while it's still fresh. Any water should be drained away, and a flat, stable surface is far easier to work with than a sloped one. In the biggest projects, like home building, the condition of the plot or the area of land determines how the building begins. The foundations may be deep or shallow, depending on the project size, groundwater presence, and soil condition.

A surface intended to be perfectly smooth can be compromised if you lay your concrete without adequately preparing the ground first. Soil can be loose and likely to crumble when dry, and if this happens beneath fresh concrete, it will completely disrupt your project. Depending on the project's specifics, then, tackling this will often involve installing a barrier against any potential moisture, as well as creating a more stable surface (often from gravel) for the concrete to be laid onto.