Why You Should Never Touch Wet Concrete With Your Bare Hands

Concrete is one of the most common materials used in construction projects throughout the world. If you've ever found yourself walking down a sidewalk or past a construction site where fresh concrete has been poured, you've no doubt fought the urge to put your hand in it and leave your print there for all eternity. While that might feel like a perfectly reasonable, if not a wholly innocuous, instinct, you'd be wise not to dip even a single exposed finger into the substance when it's wet. That's because touching concrete with your bare hands instead of using the proper tools could prove dangerous for your skin.

Yes, even minimal exposure to wet concrete can cause epidermal damage, or at the very least severe irritation. In some more severe cases, prolonged contact with wet concrete can result in chemical burns or blistering. It can even result in dermatitis, an uncomfortable condition marked by swollen, itchy, and irritated skin. Apart from your hands and arms, concrete can also be damaging if it comes into contact with your face or your eyes. If you work with the substance on a construction site, it can even cause issues if it gets inside of your boots. It should go without saying that the effects of concrete can be even more damaging if it is allowed to dry on your skin. So yes, if your skin does come into contact with wet concrete, you'll want to take action quickly.