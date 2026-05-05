Why You Should Never Touch Wet Concrete With Your Bare Hands
Concrete is one of the most common materials used in construction projects throughout the world. If you've ever found yourself walking down a sidewalk or past a construction site where fresh concrete has been poured, you've no doubt fought the urge to put your hand in it and leave your print there for all eternity. While that might feel like a perfectly reasonable, if not a wholly innocuous, instinct, you'd be wise not to dip even a single exposed finger into the substance when it's wet. That's because touching concrete with your bare hands instead of using the proper tools could prove dangerous for your skin.
Yes, even minimal exposure to wet concrete can cause epidermal damage, or at the very least severe irritation. In some more severe cases, prolonged contact with wet concrete can result in chemical burns or blistering. It can even result in dermatitis, an uncomfortable condition marked by swollen, itchy, and irritated skin. Apart from your hands and arms, concrete can also be damaging if it comes into contact with your face or your eyes. If you work with the substance on a construction site, it can even cause issues if it gets inside of your boots. It should go without saying that the effects of concrete can be even more damaging if it is allowed to dry on your skin. So yes, if your skin does come into contact with wet concrete, you'll want to take action quickly.
What to do if your skin comes into contact with wet concrete
Concrete can burn your skin because it has a high PH alkaline makeup, which doesn't jibe well with the slightly acidic nature of the body's epidermal layer. The best way to avoid this damage is to avoid coming into contact with it in the first place. That means you should always wear sleeved shirts, pants, and shoes when working with the substance. Gloves and protective eyewear are also essential gear when working with concrete.
Even if you are wearing boots or gloves, however, cement can still work its way inside of them. If that happens, you should remove the gloves or boots and wipe the wet concrete away with a towel. You'll want to take action immediately, as wet concrete will be more likely to burn your skin the longer it's allowed to stay in contact with it. You should take the same course of action if wet concrete gets on your clothing, as you could at some point unintentionally smear it on your skin.
In the case that wet concrete does come in contact with your skin, you'll want to remove it with a towel. Do the same if it has already dried. From there, head to the nearest water source to wash and rinse the area with cool, clean water for several minutes. Neutralizing alkalinity in the area with vinegar or citrus juice may also reduce the chances of a chemical burn. However, if your skin is showing signs of a burn, it is recommended to seek medical attention.