Definitely Think Twice Before Parking Your RV Overnight At A Buc-Ee's

There you are, road tripping along I-45 from Dallas to Houston. The gas gauge is nearly empty, your wife needs a little pick-me-up, and you could go for some Beaver Nuggets or Texas BBQ brisket. Suddenly, a big sign with a baseball cap-wearing buck-tooth beaver comes into view. A few minutes later, you're pulling your RV into a Buc-ee's, one of the state's most popular roadside stopovers.

While Buc-ee's has many amenities that may tempt you to park overnight, it's not a truck stop or a rest area, either. Buc-ee's has some unwritten rules you need to know, one of which is that it doesn't want people taking up parking slots with campers or massive vehicles. Actually, it doesn't allow anyone to leave their vehicles in its lots for any length of time. What's more, 18-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and trailers aren't even allowed because its facilities are designed for passenger vehicles, not big rigs. Plus, it's trying to maintain a safe, secure environment for all its customers.

It makes sense, as a lot of traffic passes through Buc-ee's outlets. Every store is open all day, every day, all year round, and a good number of them have as many as 100 gas pumps on the outside, plus thousands of items for purchase on the inside. Select locations now have EV charging stations, too, and EVs take much longer to charge than a gas car. Large trucks, RVs, and trailers in the parking lot would only bog things down, creating a whole other level of congestion.