A 750 HP Mustang Took On A Dodge Demon And The Results Weren't Even Close
Ford Mustangs and Dodge Challengers have been battling each other on the drag strip for decades. Even though the Challenger has been discontinued, these battles will likely continue for many more years into the future. One such battle occurred at a drag strip between a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 and what looks to be a Ford Mustang GT modified by RTR. The title of the video indicates that the Mustang has 750 hp, which would put it just under the power rating of a $33,995 (plus the cost of the Mustang) Spec 3 RTR tune.
Against any normal car, even high-end muscle cars, 750 hp would give the Mustang a sizable advantage in terms of straight-line speed and acceleration. But the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is not a normal car. That was reflected in the final results of the race. The Mustang put up a very respectable quarter-mile time of 10.37 seconds at 135 mph. However, the Demon crossed the line almost a full second quicker, at 9.45 seconds and 145 mph.
Unleashing the Demon
What sets the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 apart from the 'Stang? Well, when it was announced in 2023 as one of the last versions of the Challenger ever made, Dodge claimed that it was the most powerful muscle car ever with 1,025 hp on E85 — an accolade it still holds to this day. Dodge also managed a 0-60 time of 1.66 seconds, although real-world tests found that it still wasn't as quick as an EV like the Lucid Air Sapphire.
All of this is down to the fact that the Demon 170 was a factory-built, limited-to-3,300 drag car that cost $96,666. It featured a 6.2-liter Hellephant C170 V8 engine with a 3.0-liter supercharger, and came shod with factory drag radials. It was made to do exactly one thing, and that was to go fast in a straight line. The RTR Mustang, while enormously powerful, is more of a track car, meant for asphalt that doesn't just go straight. It's like bringing a gun to a bazooka fight.