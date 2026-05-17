A 750 HP Mustang Took On A Dodge Demon And The Results Weren't Even Close

Ford Mustangs and Dodge Challengers have been battling each other on the drag strip for decades. Even though the Challenger has been discontinued, these battles will likely continue for many more years into the future. One such battle occurred at a drag strip between a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 and what looks to be a Ford Mustang GT modified by RTR. The title of the video indicates that the Mustang has 750 hp, which would put it just under the power rating of a $33,995 (plus the cost of the Mustang) Spec 3 RTR tune.

Against any normal car, even high-end muscle cars, 750 hp would give the Mustang a sizable advantage in terms of straight-line speed and acceleration. But the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is not a normal car. That was reflected in the final results of the race. The Mustang put up a very respectable quarter-mile time of 10.37 seconds at 135 mph. However, the Demon crossed the line almost a full second quicker, at 9.45 seconds and 145 mph.