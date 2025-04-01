What Does RTR Stand For On A Ford Mustang?

You may have seen RTR logos on Ford products competing in various motorsports, spotted their badges on cars at your local car meets, or even seen their name on upgraded versions of Ford's latest high-performance EcoBoost-powered muscle car. Maybe you even remember the Mustang RTR driven by Jeremy Clarkson in The Grand Tour. But what does RTR mean? RTR modifies Ford vehicles, and to put it simply, the initials RTR stand for Ready to Rock. RTR was founded in 2009 by Vaughn Gittin Jr, an Ultra4, NASCAR, and Formula Drift driver -– and apparently, Vaughn has been speaking the motto since he was a teen.

The phrase now represents an entire aftermarket company. RTR Vehicles is a retailer and custom modification shop that upgrades some modern Ford products, partnering with the automaker several times over the last decade. A Mustang was their first project, but they've expanded to a number of different Ford vehicles. Specifically vehicles like the Ford Bronco, Bronco Sport, F-150, Ranger, and Maverick. They've also dipped their toes into some pretty bonkers projects like the Mustang Mach-E 1400, an all-electric drift monster with 1,400 horsepower and seven electric motors. Currently, they offer several upgrades for Mustangs built from 2018 to 2023, but their biggest upgrades are available on the newest Mustangs.

