5 Milwaukee Tools That Are More Powerful Than Makita

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Milwaukee is a tool line frequently known for its high powered output. This brand of tools doesn't always offer the best quality of life upgrades in its builds, but when it comes to raw performance this isn't always a bad thing. The level of power that these products deliver is one of the many qualities that tool enthusiasts love about the Milwaukee brand. This intense power is on full display when comparing the Milwaukee catalog to Makita, one of its primary, direct competitors. Unlike Milwaukee, Makita is a Japanese toolmaker that belongs to no corporate hierarchy; instead, it's a self-contained tool brand listed as a publicly traded company.

This competitor to Milwaukee is also known for the unique technologies found within its tools. This gives users a more nuanced approach to many tasks involving the use of power tools. Enhanced speed variability, vibration control elements, and battery efficiency upgrades are all common themes within the Makita toolbox. Milwaukee and others have added some core upgrades to their ranges, but Makita stands above just about any competitor in this arena.

With that being said, There's no substitute for power, and a tool user looking for maximum breakaway torque or cutting power is often likely to sacrifice comfort enhancements easily if it means the difference between being able to handle the job with their existing tools or needing to head to the store for a replacement. Milwaukee is consistently a great choice in this role, and these five tools are prime examples of its commitment to power.