5 Milwaukee Tools That Are More Powerful Than Makita
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Milwaukee is a tool line frequently known for its high powered output. This brand of tools doesn't always offer the best quality of life upgrades in its builds, but when it comes to raw performance this isn't always a bad thing. The level of power that these products deliver is one of the many qualities that tool enthusiasts love about the Milwaukee brand. This intense power is on full display when comparing the Milwaukee catalog to Makita, one of its primary, direct competitors. Unlike Milwaukee, Makita is a Japanese toolmaker that belongs to no corporate hierarchy; instead, it's a self-contained tool brand listed as a publicly traded company.
This competitor to Milwaukee is also known for the unique technologies found within its tools. This gives users a more nuanced approach to many tasks involving the use of power tools. Enhanced speed variability, vibration control elements, and battery efficiency upgrades are all common themes within the Makita toolbox. Milwaukee and others have added some core upgrades to their ranges, but Makita stands above just about any competitor in this arena.
With that being said, There's no substitute for power, and a tool user looking for maximum breakaway torque or cutting power is often likely to sacrifice comfort enhancements easily if it means the difference between being able to handle the job with their existing tools or needing to head to the store for a replacement. Milwaukee is consistently a great choice in this role, and these five tools are prime examples of its commitment to power.
M18 Fuel 9-Inch Cut-Off Saw
The M18 Fuel 9-Inch Cut-Off Saw is a concrete cutting tool designed to handle heavy duty work, often in niche settings. It can cut dry or with the added hose attachment for wet cutting that keeps the blade cooler for lengthy cutting needs. The saw can handle metal, concrete, and numerous other high-intensity cutting demands. It features a cut depth of 3.4 inches and offers a no-load speed of 6,600 RPM. The unit weighs 10.4 pounds, making it a relatively lightweight solution in its class. It's available at Home Depot as a bare tool for $679 or as a kit for $1,099.
Makita offers its own cut-off saw, featuring the same 9-inch cutting blade capacity. The brand's 40V XGT Power Cutter offers a slightly improved 3.5-inch cutting depth with the same no-load speed of 6,600 RPM. It features a brake that stops the wheel in 2 seconds for faster mobility with the tool and better safety. However, the tool runs on Makita's larger 40V platform while delivering similar specs to an 18V system. The tool is also notably larger, weighing 5 pounds more than the Milwaukee model. All this leads to a worse power-to-weight ratio that delivers a quality tool, but one that's outperformed in the power output department handily. The Makita saw is a bit cheaper, though, retailing at Acme Tools for a bare tool price of $649.
M18 Fuel Super Sawzall
Milwaukee is credited as the progenitor of the reciprocating saw. The company's invention took on the moniker of "Sawzall" thanks to its ability to saw through virtually "all" things your blade might encounter during a demolition task. Sawzalls can cut through embedded nails and pipe in the things you're cutting, and they offer immense versatility across a range of cutting needs. They're perfectly at home shearing through decking materials, walls, and much more. The M18 Fuel Super Sawzall delivers a cutting speed that maxes out at 3,000 strokes per minute (SPM) with a 1-¼-inch stroke length. The tool utilizes a 5-speed dial and offers the equivalent of 15 amps of corded tool power (a typical rating for tools like table saws and miter saws, for reference). It also utilizes an adjustable shoe for longer blade life and other nice accessory inclusions like a rafter hook. It can be found at Acme Tools and Home Depot for $299.
Makita's 18V LXT Reciprocating Saw offers a 2,800 SPM cutting speed with the same 1-¼-inch stroke length. The tool is slightly lighter than the Milwaukee model, but it measures just a bit longer, so the tool body specs really come out as a wash. The added blade speed from Milwaukee's model delivers an elevated cutting capacity over its Makita competitor, but the Makita tool features a variable speed trigger rather than speed settings, providing enhanced control over the exact speed output required. The Makita saw can be found at Home Depot for a much lower price of $159 for the bare tool.
M18 Fuel Hole Hawg ½-Inch Right Angle Drill
Right angle drills offer niche, usually high-powered drilling and hole boring capabilities. Naturally, the M18 Fuel Hole Hawg ½-Inch Right Angle Drill sits among some of the best right angle drills on the market. Milwaukee claims it as the "lightest right angle drill" at under 8 pounds and notes that the tool can deliver as many as 220 ⅞-inch holes on a single battery charge. It can also handle holes up to 2-9/16 inches without issue. It offers a maximum speed of 1,550 RPM and measures 15.6 inches in length. The tool is also backed by Milwaukee's 5-year limited warranty coverage. It can be found at Acme Tools for $329 and Home Depot for a much more attractive $249 for the bare tool.
Makita's right angle drill is also impressive upon perusing the spec sheet, but the 18V LXT ½-Inch Right Angle Drill firmly underperforms its Milwaukee counterpart when stacking up the power figures. The tool produces a maximum speed of 1,400 RPM (in its second speed setting) and while the holes per battery charge figure features two sizing reference points, the Milwaukee model offers a higher equivalent amount of work. This option offers 105 1-½-inch or 200 ⅞-inch holes on a single charge. The tool features the same functional maximum hole diameter at 2-9/16 inches, in both cases not including hole saw compatibility, which amps sizes up dramatically. The Makita unit can be found at Home Depot for a notably higher price, too, retailing at $374 for the bare tool.
M18 Fuel 4-½-Inch Braking Grinder
Milwaukee's M18 Fuel 4-½-Inch Braking Grinder is among the company's large collection of angle grinders. The tool can be nerve-racking to use, even for pros, but it's a versatile option that can cover countless jobs, enabling you to use just one tool for a range of needs. The tool delivers a top speed of 8,500 RPM, generating considerable rotational force to support cutting and material shaping demands of all sorts. It's a lightweight option, measuring in at just 3.1 pounds (excluding the battery you'll need to run the tool). It measures 12.71 inches in length and operates via a paddle switch. The tool delivers a power output equivalent to an 11 amp corded tool, providing just a small step down in power from the largest corded equipment you might have in your shop. It utilizes a brake that stops the disc's rotation in under 2 seconds once you cut the power for enhanced safety and overall efficiency. It can be found at Ace Hardware and Acme Tools for $229 for the bare tool.
The Milwaukee model is lighter than the Makita 18V LXT Angle Grinder, which weighs over 7 pounds, and while the two angle grinders offer the same maximum rotational speed, this discrepancy in weight means that the Milwaukee option features a higher power-to-weight ratio, outpacing its competition as a result. The grinder's braking capability allows it to stop the disc's rotation in 2 seconds or less, just like the Milwaukee unit. However, it's worth noting that the Makita model features a speed control dial, which is uncommon in grinders. This tool features an adjustable speed ranging all the way down to 3,000 RPM for more niche and nuanced work. It's available from Acme Tools for $279.
M12 Fuel Oscillating Multi-Tool
Among the tools in Milwaukee's M12 portable productivity range, the M12 Fuel Oscillating Multi-Tool is a definite standout. The unit provides an adjustable blade speed ranging from 10,000 to 20,000 oscillations per minute (OPM), and Milwaukee claims that the tool maintains "its speed under load better than the competition to provide the fastest cuts of any 12V competitor." It features vibration dampening technology and cuts with a 3.9-degree arc while weighing 2.296 pounds and featuring a barrel width of 2.29 inches. It's supremely small but doesn't miss out on any of the classic Milwaukee power that users will expect as a result of that diminished physical stature. The multi-tool can be found at Ace Hardware and Home Depot for $159 as a bare tool.
Makita's 12V CXT Oscillating Multi-Tool offers a 3.2-degree oscillation angle and also delivers a maximum OPM figure of 20,000. However, this option extends the range down to 6,000 OPM for wider coverage. With the same overall output at the top end of the range, though, it comes down to weight, and once again the Milwaukee tool takes the crown. The M12 is slightly lighter and just a hair longer than the Makita CXT, delivering roughly the same overall experience with a better power-to-weight ratio. Both offer a similar barrel diameter, providing a relatively identical gripping experience. The Makita option is listed as out of stock in many outlets, but it's priced at $102 at Contractor Tool Supply (though it's currently sold out).
Methodology
The Milwaukee tools featured here are all either more powerful than their Makita counterparts straight up, or produce the same level of powered output while doing it in a lighter package, producing better power-to-weight ratios in the process. Many of the Makita tools feature interesting and unique technological features that aren't found on other brands' equipment, Milwaukee included, but in terms of sheer power, all of these come in at a close second to their Milwaukee equivalent.