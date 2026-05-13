What Does 'L' Mean On An Automatic Gear Shift And When Should You Use It?

Chances are, you've looked at the gear selector in your car and realized that you know what P, R, N, and D stand for, but 'L' may not be familiar. You aren't alone and there's a good chance you've never used it, or at best you've shifted into "L" by accident, before throwing the selector back into drive.

Really, "L" refers to low gear. It allows your transmission to utilize more torque towards the lower end of the gearing. In practice, it often means restricting the transmission to stay in first gear (although some manufacturers use a different gear).

In the days of eight, nine, or even 10-speed automatic transmissions, "L" is still sometimes used, but in some cases, it has been replaced with a "+/-" or "S," or "M," indicating that you can manually select the gear you want. On sportier cars, the gear selection is done by paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.