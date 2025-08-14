What Is Engine Braking & How Does It Help Preserve Your Automatic's Brake Pads

Engine braking isn't some secret technique reserved for manual drivers. Fundamentally, it's simply easing off the throttle and letting the engine's internal resistance help slow down your car. When you take your foot off the throttle, the air intake valve shuts, creating a vacuum, airflow into the engine drops, leaving you with no power to push you forward. That drag from an engine running, but not really producing any power? That's engine braking.

In manual cars, it's more obvious: every time you shift a gear down, the revs increase, and you feel the deceleration kick in. As surprising as it may be for some, things aren't much different for automatics either. The principle behind engine braking barely has much to do with the type of transmission, especially since most modern automatics offer some level of manual gear-shifting control; often via paddle shifters, a sport mode, or a gear marked "L" or "S."

Once you learn when to downshift, you'll feel the engine respond the same way it does in a stick shift. Doing so can help keep your speed in check, and sometimes you may not even need to step on the brakes at all to do that. Unlike pedal braking, it's smoother, more controlled, and allows you get the most out of a feature your car already has, and one many drivers don't even know exists to begin with.