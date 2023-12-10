What Does The 'L' Stand For On Your Car's Transmission Gear Selector?

Chances are you're familiar with most of the options on an automatic car's gearstick. The PRNDL acronym more than speaks for itself, with drivers using the Park, Reverse, Neutral, and Drive gears daily. However, the "L" at the end might bring a surprising amount of confusion, and many may be embarrassed to admit they don't know what it stands for.

Although it's rarely, if ever, used, the "L" on an automatic transmission stands for "Low" gear. Much like the rest, this option is self-explanatory, as it puts your car in its lowest setting, equaling the first or second gear of a manual transmission. While it's only useful in a handful of circumstances, "Low" sends less fuel into the engine, giving it more torque at the cost of power.

The gear essentially locks your vehicle into slower speeds but sends more force into the wheels. Regardless of whether you use the "L" setting, your vehicle technically shifts into the gear every time you start it, slowly moving past it as you speed up.