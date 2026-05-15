5 Lawn Mowers That Can Compete With Harbor Freight's Atlas

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Harbor Freight is best known for its budget-friendly DIY supplies, but its range is more varied than some people might think. The retailer currently stocks 78 different brands, each of which offers a different selection of products catered to a slightly different range of customers. Its Atlas brand is aimed at outdoor cordless tool buyers needing professional-grade equipment, and one of its best-reviewed products is its 80V 21-inch self-propelled lawn mower.

The mower retails for $279.99 in tool-only form, but buyers that are new to the brand will also need to factor in the cost of batteries and a charger. Atlas recommends using two batteries to give the mower up to 80 minutes of runtime, and offers a rapid charger to recharge those batteries with minimal downtime. The brand's 2.5Ah 80V batteries cost $139.99 each, while its high-capacity 4Ah 80V batteries retail for $249.99 each. Once you've paid for the mower, a pair of batteries, and the rapid charger, you'll be spending anywhere between $639.96 and $859.96, depending on which batteries you pick.

At that price, the Atlas mower has a lot of competition. Some of its rivals also offer certain features that the Atlas mower doesn't, even if they can't match up in other aspects. While the Harbor Freight tool is certainly an appealing option, it's worth sizing up its competition before you purchase one, to make sure it's the right one for your needs.