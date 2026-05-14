4 Milwaukee Tool Products That Fix Problems You Didn't Realize You Had
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Some tools have very specific uses, to the point that some people have never heard of them. Hardware stores and tool manufacturers, however, need to address a wide range of needs. We have already explored some unique options provided by other brands, such as these Ryobi products that fix problems you didn't realize you had. Milwaukee Tools' range also includes a selection of potentially niche yet highly valuable products.
Sometimes, we underestimate smaller tools like a palm nailer, seeing them as inferior to larger ones that offer more power. However, they can be fantastic for accessing awkward, cramped spots. It's an issue that you may not have even known was holding you back until you had the unusual tool that helped overcome it.
The same logic can be applied to other issues, such as finding a practical, niche way to stay cool while performing DIY tasks on hot days. Some of these Milwaukee products might be staples of a professional's kit, even if those less experienced in DIY might never have used them.
1. M12 Cordless Palm Nailer
There are some areas that even the smallest hammers can't access, and some homeowners for whom conventional hammers are very difficult to wield. Milwaukee's M12 Cordless Palm Nailer is a tool intended to tackle a very specific job you may never have considered: Driving a framing nail into place with a blow energy of 2.2 ft-lbs, with a single hand, in under two seconds.
Milwaukee Tools' M12 system is a series of tools designed to operate in small spaces. The Cordless Palm Nailer, though compact and lightweight, weighing just 3.4 pounds and measuring 7.5 inches long, is capable of considerable force. It also has a rugged metal build. Compatible with the M12 REDLITHIUM™ Battery Pack for a longer life between charges, and offering a wrist strap to encourage single-handed use, it could help with the infamously demanding and challenging job of driving framing nails.
At the time of writing, it's been well-received by Milwaukee Tools customers. It has a score of 4.7 out of 5 from 55 reviewers, with the lowest rating it received being 3 stars. Pro Tool Reviews recommends it, but notes that left-handed users may struggle with the placement of the button, and the inflexibility of the driving speed has been highlighted. The Home Depot offers a similarly positive report, with a score of 4.4 out of 5 from 381 reviews. It's available at the outlet for $159.
2. Milwaukee M12 FUEL™ Installation Drill/Driver
The Installation Drill/Driver is another offering in Milwaukee's M12 range. Its portability is important in a combined drill and driver because these tools can also be very difficult to use in confined spaces. It offers several different heads, each with its own niche utility. One, for instance, is a right-angle attachment that allows the user to access spots otherwise blocked by piping or other obstacles. Its Magnetic Bit Holder can help keep users on task and in their workspace, minimizing pesky trips to and fro from a toolbox.
With a 4.7 average rating from 1532 reviews on Milwaukee Tool (1228 of which gave it a full 5-star rating) and recommended by 96% of customers, this is an item that has struck a very valuable chord with users in the know.
In one Reddit discussion of underappreciated Milwaukee Tools products, the Installation Drill/Driver developed its own conversation thread as several people attested to its value. Some would have preferred further utility from its different heads, however. It's one of those tools that is "overlooked by many as a gimmick, but once you need it and use it, you 'get it,'" as one commenter put it. If you have a need for its specific talents, you can find it at retailers such as Acme Tools, where the bare tool is available for $179.
3. M18 FUEL™ ½-1 Steel Pipe Cutter
Brands like Milwaukee Tool, of course, also develop specialized items for specific trades. Many outside of plumbing professionals might never have to call on the M18 FUEL™ ½"-1" Steel Pipe Cutter. The niche task of making controlled and tidy cuts in this challenging material, though, needed a solution.
In April 2025, a Milwaukee Tools press release announced the arrival of the new product, featuring a 4.5-inch cutting blade with an RPM of up to 3,500 and a tungsten carbide cutting surface. The device itself weighs 6.6 lbs. The cut fence is the key to placing and securing the tool to cut through piping that has already been laid, as well as new pipe, with a steady user motion leading into the cut. Its manageable weight and use of the trigger lend themselves to that.
On Milwaukee Tools, the cutter has a perfect 5-star rating from 4 reviews. Users note, however, that its efficient, neat cutting action results in a lot of very hot metal, so appropriate protective equipment must always be worn during use. The Home Depot customers give the tool an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars from 19 reviews. You can pick one up there for $449.
4. BOLT REDLITHIUM USB Cooling Fan
Depending on the job and where you're working, you might not even be able to position a fan to get some respite from the heat. The problem of keeping your head and neck cool while wearing heavy protective equipment may be one you never face, but if you do, Milwaukee Tool's BOLT™ REDLITHIUM™ USB Cooling Fan was created to help.
Released in April 2026, it was designed to attach conveniently to hard hats and safety helmets from BOLT and provide cooling tailored to the wearer's needs. There are three air ducts in the device, allowing targeted cooling of the neck, face, or top of the head. It reaches air speeds of up to 15 mph and can run for 4 hours on the high setting and up to 6 hours on the low setting. Users can also replace the REDLITHIUM batteries powering their fan if they're on a job that requires a longer time commitment, with USB-C charging also available.
Designed so that its battery is positioned at the front of a helmet or hard hat, the idea is to avoid adding a lot of weight to the back. It's very new to the Milwaukee Tool range, as its single review there and two reviews on The Home Depot will testify. It has a perfect 5-star score from all three, so it doesn't seem to be a Milwaukee tool you should avoid buying. It's offered by Home Depot for $134.99, though, of course, compatible headgear is required to wear it as intended.
How we selected these products
As we have demonstrated previously, Milwaukee offers several niche tools. For this list, our goal was to highlight ways the brand's products help tackle niche issues around the home and the worksite. To do this, we considered the limitations of more common tools and jobs. Among Milwaukee's wide range of products for driving framing nails, for instance, many would struggle to work in confined areas, making the M12 Cordless Palm Nailer a fit for that specific role.
It was also vital to select highly-rated tools in each case, which is why customer ratings from Milwaukee itself, as well as from retailers and reviewers, were a big factor. Whether professionals or customers at home, we wanted to be sure that users don't think these tools fail at their intended roles. To balance this, some users criticized certain tools, and this has been included for a broader picture.