5 Milwaukee Tools & Products That Owners Say It's Best To Avoid Buying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Few names in tool manufacturing have rightfully earned the reputation that Milwaukee can confidently present. Over the course of its over century-long existence, the company has birthed a family of exceptional products, ranging from simple hand tools to industrial strength power equipment and everything in between. But for every successful tool Milwaukee has put out, there are also a good few that haven't been as well-received.
Like the best tool brands out there, Milwaukee has never been satisfied with sticking to one lane, constantly exploring new avenues to keep its fan base on its feet. But even with the best intentions, Milwaukee has come across its fair share of bumps on the road along the way. Certain items from the iconic red brand have simply failed to stick the landing and received poor ratings from customers as a result.
Although these less-than-stellar offerings have done little to hamper the company's reputation as a whole, they are nevertheless fascinating to examine as evidence that even Milwaukee isn't bulletproof. The five items we'll be talking about today are still readily available and were chosen due to possessing a significant amount of middling to negative feedback from customers. While it's ultimately up to you to decide whether a particular product will fit your needs, getting a thorough reading of what previous users have experienced can always be of great help.
Rover Magnetic Flood Light
Milwaukee has proven that it can do a lot of things — but making consistently quality lights isn't one of them. In particular, the company seems to have a hard time with personal lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps, and pen lights, which often make up the lowest-rated items you'll find from the company. Sadly, the Milwaukee Rover Magnetic Flood Light is no exception to this, sporting a paltry 1.4 out of five-star rating average from 112 buyers.
At first glance, this seems to be a handy item that should deliver on convenience. It acts as a personal, pocket-sized pocket light, coming in at just under 5 inches. Its base is also magnetic, allowing users to attach it to any nearby metal surface. The light itself is advertised as having a battery life of 16 hours depending on what brightness setting you have it on — which is where its problems lay according to many buyers.
The biggest problem that a majority of customers have reported is the ridiculously short battery life. Many have noted that the light only functions for seconds at a time before turning off completely. This has even been the case for lights that were either recently purchased or given fresh batteries. This is especially frustrating considering it's nearly $30 price tag at retailers such as The Home Depot.
10:1 Infrared Temp-Gun
There are a multitude of ways to measure temperatures, and one of the most efficient ways to do so is with an infrared temperature gun. This is a tool commonly used by automotive mechanics, electricians, and maintenance professionals to monitor temperatures without the need to get in close contact with potentially dangerous items. The Milwaukee 10:1 Infrared Temp-Gun intends to offer such convenience and safety, but has done just the opposite, judging from the experience relayed by most users.
The 10:1 portion of its name indicates that it can scan a 1-foot space from up to 10 feet away. Pressing the button on the handle allows the gun to make its reading, which then appears on the LCD display screen. This sounds simple enough, but in practice many have been met with an especially frustrating experience, resulting in its 1.7-star rating average on Milwaukee's site from nearly 50 reviewers. The most commonly reoccurring issue is the temperature gun's wild degree of inaccuracy. Buyers have reported its readings being between eight and 15 degrees off, which many have noted while comparing it to other heat gun varieties.
Longtime users have experienced issue with the gun losing functionality after a period of time, between a few months to a year. In one especially shocking case, one customer commented, "I purchased 10 of these for my company. ALL 10 stopped working within 2 months. I know I could send them in to get fixed but 10 dying in under 2 months? Best case, they fix all 10 to work for another 2 months? Terrible. I am going a different route. Shame on you Milwaukee."
5-Inch Random Orbit Palm Sander
A palm sander is an effective way to give rough surfaces the literal final polish they need before moving on to painting and detail work. Providing more power than simply sanding by hand while being less unwieldy than a full-size orbit or belt sander, these tools are ideal choices for light to mid-scale projects. At nearly $100 in cost at Home Depot, Milwaukee's own handy 5-Inch Orbit Palm Sander might sound like a reasonable investment, but has consistently failed to live up to the reliability that such a price tag implies.
Along with the palm sander, you also receive a vacuum hose adapter and dust canister. However, the tool and its attachments have failed to do their job according to the nearly 70 reviews on Milwaukee's website. The feedback has been overwhelmingly negative with a 1.7-star average rating, with many straight-up warning others to avoid the product at all costs. Most of these complaints center on the palm sander's weak design and build quality. Numerous users have reported similar instances of the tool breaking out of nowhere, such as its dust collector cover failing to hold, even when regularly cleaned out and used with a vacuum attachment in some instances, and sanding pads struggling to stick on after a while.
27-in-1 Security Multi-Bit Screwdriver
It's easy to imagine how an electrically-powered tool could be prone to faults, but a classic hand tool shouldn't be so hard to master. However, Milwaukee isn't without its disappointments in this avenue either, particularly when it comes to its 27-in-1 Security Multi-Bit Screwdriver. Sure, it may not be as simple in construction as the screwdriver you use to assemble your furniture, but that's no excuse for a product from such a high-end brand to come out so poorly in the eyes of its owners.
As its name implies, this tool comes equipped with nearly 30 interchangeable bits that can be swapped out depending on your task. They're all stored inside the screwdriver's handle, which can be twisted open to access them. So with such a great deal of convenience and versatility, what could the problem be? Like many of the items we've covered so far, it ultimately comes down to the build quality not being up to par with what Milwaukee typically puts out.
The most common of complaints has been pointed towards the tool's ball bearing meant to keep the bits secure. Many have found that it falls out after moderate use, leaving the screwdriver itself useless. As a result, it has amassed low to middling ratings, including a 1.1-star average on Milwaukee's site and a 2.8 on Home Depot's website.
6-Inch Leveling Tripod Chain Vise
As you can imagine, Milwaukee's heavy-duty offerings come with higher expectations. Since these are often viewed as a more significant investment, it's a lot more frustrating when they fail to live up to expectations. This is the case for the 6-Inch Leveling Tripod Chain Vise, which falls short of its $500 price point according to many users.
This item acts as a work desk for professionals who commonly work with pipes. A chain vise can be fitted around pipes up to 6 inches in diameter to secure them in place while work is done, with its legs also able to be adjusted depending on leveling needs. When not in use, it can be folded up for easy transportation or storage. Despite these features, Leveling Tripod Chain Vise currently has a low 2.3 out of five-star rating average on Milwaukee's website.
Many have found that it lacks the stability they were hoping for. In particular, a number of users have found that the tab meant to hold the chain easily breaks after only a few uses. Others have reported similar problems with the base and even the legs going weak on them. It's fared better on The Home Depot's website, where it holds a 3.7-star average rating, although it's notable that a majority of newer reviews are heavily negative.