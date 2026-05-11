5 Handy Quinn Tools You Can Get At Harbor Freight For Under $25

Many a DIYer might be quick to tell you that their local Harbor Freight has aided in several of the projects they've undertaken in their home, yard, or garage. They'd likely also tell you the retailer has helped them accomplish those tasks while coming in under budget, as the family-owned hardware store chain has made its name by offering customers high-quality tools at prices that shouldn't break the bank.

If you are familiar with the chain, you may already know that Harbor Freight Tools actually owns many of the notable brands whose tools appear in its stores, and that list includes those bearing the brand name of Quinn Tools. That brand is largely focused on the manufacture of non-powered hand tools, with Harbor Freight currently listing some 100 different offerings in the Quinn Tools lineup both online and through its various brick-and-mortar outlets.

If you've perused Quinn Tools products before, you've likely noted that they are particularly budget-friendly, even by Harbor Freight standards. Even within Quinn's budget-minded parameters, there are items bearing its brand that are considerably cheaper than others. Budget basement pricing aside, some of those tools are still very much worth checking out if you are looking to save a few bucks on essential tools. Here's a few handy Quinn Tools you can currently pick up from Harbor Freight for less than $25.