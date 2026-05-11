5 Handy Quinn Tools You Can Get At Harbor Freight For Under $25
Many a DIYer might be quick to tell you that their local Harbor Freight has aided in several of the projects they've undertaken in their home, yard, or garage. They'd likely also tell you the retailer has helped them accomplish those tasks while coming in under budget, as the family-owned hardware store chain has made its name by offering customers high-quality tools at prices that shouldn't break the bank.
If you are familiar with the chain, you may already know that Harbor Freight Tools actually owns many of the notable brands whose tools appear in its stores, and that list includes those bearing the brand name of Quinn Tools. That brand is largely focused on the manufacture of non-powered hand tools, with Harbor Freight currently listing some 100 different offerings in the Quinn Tools lineup both online and through its various brick-and-mortar outlets.
If you've perused Quinn Tools products before, you've likely noted that they are particularly budget-friendly, even by Harbor Freight standards. Even within Quinn's budget-minded parameters, there are items bearing its brand that are considerably cheaper than others. Budget basement pricing aside, some of those tools are still very much worth checking out if you are looking to save a few bucks on essential tools. Here's a few handy Quinn Tools you can currently pick up from Harbor Freight for less than $25.
Three-Piece Scissors Set — $5.99
Scissors may not be something many people consider a tool in the proper sense, but a good set can be invaluable for folks working on smaller DIY jobs and virtually any level of crafting project. To that end, high-quality scissors can also be surprisingly pricey, depending on your needs and, of course, the retail environment you're shopping in.
If you are shopping for quality scissors at Harbor Freight, you might be happy to learn you can currently purchase not one, but three such items from its Quinn Tools brand for a mere $5.99. For that low price, you get one large 9-inch scissor, one medium 8-inch scissor with a detachable serrated blade, and one small 5¼-inch pair. Each of those scissors is made of titanium-coated stainless steel and equipped with molded ergonomic grips for comfort.
As for their quality, Harbor Freight shoppers who've purchased the three-scissor set are almost universally happy with them, rating the tools at 4.8-stars out of 5. Those who rated the scissors at four or five stars claim that they are sharp, durable, and comfortable to use. Price is also a common point of praise, with some users noting that many other brands charge the same or even more for a single pair of scissors. Some users did note potential quality control issues, however, claiming that the 8-inch scissor in particular was prone to breaking. Others noted their scissors struggled to cut heavier items like cardboard.
Pry Bar Set — $11.99
As with any budget-minded brand, you'd be correct in assuming that there are a few products in the Quinn Tools lineup you'd be wise to avoid. The brand's pry bars are clearly not among them, though, with its two-piece Set currently boasting a user rating of 4.9-stars. That set should be all the more enticing to Harbor Freight shoppers as it is currently selling for just $11.99.
That modest investment will net you one 8-inch pry bar for smaller jobs, and one 18-inch bar built for more heavy duty work. Per Quinn, the tools are ideal for demolition projects, aligning mechanical equipment, and any number of other jobs that might require a certain degree of leverage from users. To that end, the pry bars are made from heat-treated chrome-vanadium steel and boast a black oxide finish to protect against corrosion. The steel shafts also run all the way through the molded handle and are equipped with a beveled edge to provide maximum torque and leverage.
As noted, the pry bars' esteem among customers is very high, with 99 of the 100 reviews posted on their Harbor Freight page being four or five stars, and the lone outlier being three stars. Users praise the set for its quality, durability, and variety, with many noting the small pry bar is an ideal alternative to using a screwdriver. Moreover, many note the 18-inch bar is great for engine work, while one and all agree it's hard to beat the quality for the cost.
Precision Screwdriver Set — $14.99
Sometimes, a delicate hand is preferable for mechanical work, particularly when it comes to jobs where smaller screws and fixtures are part of the equation. If delicate is the order of the day in your work, then a precision screwdriver set is an absolute necessity, and that means this Quinn 12-Piece package is well worth a look.
That set is priced at $14.99, and includes 12 precision screwdrivers, each of which is made with three holding zones to make it easy for users to pivot between power, precision, and fast spin driving. The versatility is heightened by the set including precision slotted heads for hex, Phillips, and star head screws. They are also manufactured using S2 Steel for increased strength and durability. The screwdrivers are also color coded to make it easy to distinguish one driver style from another, with Quinn even including a handy carrying case for the lot.
Harbor Freight customers generally agree the set is worth the modest investment, rating it at 4.7-stars, while noting that the set provides excellent value and is ideal for repairing eye glasses and electronics, as well as other small precision jobs. Some YouTube reviews even compare it favorably to similar sets from Icon. However, one unsatisfied Harbor Freight customer noted they felt the tips on the drivers were too soft and not well-enough defined.
¼-inch Drive Chrome Socket and Ratchet Set - $19.99
For many, a socket and ratchet set is the very definition of a must-have tool. There are, of course, several different versions of socket and ratchet sets, all of which are handy in any number of situations. While Quinn Tools makes sockets and ratchets to fit most of those needs, one of the more common size sets you'll find is ¼-inch, with the brand selling such a kit through Harbor Freight for $19.99.
That set comes with 21 individual pieces, including 10 SAE styled socket heads — sized 3/16-inch, 7/32-inch, ¼-inch, 9/32-inch, 5/16-inch, 11/32-inch, ⅜-inch, 7/16-inch, ½-inch, 9/16-inch – as well as 10 in Metric style — sized 5 millimeters, 6 millimeters, 7 millimeters, 8 millimeters, 9 millimeters, 10 millimeters, 11 millimeters, 12 millimeters, 13 millimeters, and 14 millimeters. It also includes a 72-tooth quick-release polished chrome-vanadium steel ratchet.
If you're familiar with Quinn's sockets, you may already know that they are fairly well-regarded by customers as a solid investment. So, it may not come as much of a shock that this socket and ratchet set is also well rated, with Harbor Freight shoppers rating it at 4.8-stars. That rating is based on more than 1,300 reviews, by the way, so it's about as legit as you'll find. Those users claim they use the set for everything from oil changes and light engine work to other small repairs, and generally agree it's incredibly durable and versatile for the price, even as some claimed their ratchet malfunctioned with little usage.
Four-Piece Plier Set — $24.99
In the arena of must-have tools, pliers are pretty high on the list of devices any DIYer would need to add when assembling a home tool kit. Like any tool, buying a full set of pliers can add up with a quickness. If you're not looking to splurge on a set of pliers, you'll no doubt be interested to know that Quinn is selling a four-piece plier Set through Harbor Freight right now for $24.99.
Like the other items on this list, Quinn's four-piece plier set has an impressive user rating, with customers awarding it a 4.7-star rating. And yes, like the other items on this list, price point is a major point of praise, with users happy enough to pay under $25 to add groove joint pliers, long nose pliers, diagonal pliers, and linesman's pliers to their tool box. For the record, the quality of the tools themselves is another common point of praise, with some claiming they were surprised by the durability at the price point.
Some users did, however, note the exact opposite experience, claiming that their pliers broke or rusted soon after purchase. As for their makeup, the set is manufactured using forged and hardened steel, boast jaws with milled teeth, and are fit with hardened cutting edges. They are also designed with riveted joints to reduce wobbling during usage. Perhaps best of all, the set comes backed by a lifetime warranty from Quinn Tools, which should cover any potential issues.