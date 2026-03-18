5 Quinn Tools You Should Steer Clear Of (According To Owners)
When it comes to the various brands that currently exist under the ownership banner of Harbor Freight Tools, Quinn is perhaps not the first one that comes to mind. That may be because, unlike many of the options in their Harbor Freight family of tools, Quinn does not make powered devices, focusing largely on hand tools and accessories.
Quinn does, however, offer Harbor Freight shoppers plenty of options in those particular categories. The faction stamps its logo on dozens of products ranging from ratchets and torque wrenches to pry bars and electronics repair kits. For the most part, those devices have been well rated by DIYers who've purchased them through Harbor Freight, with many boasting star ratings of 4.5 or better. We've even tabbed a few of those Quinn options as worthy investments for any DIYer in need.
Of course, not all of Quinn's products are quite as well-regarded as others. In fact, there are a handful of Quinn tools and accessories that you might be wise to avoid at all costs, at least according to shoppers who've already added them to their own collection. Here's a look at a few of the lowest-rated Quinn tools as well as the reasons users are warning others to steer clear of them altogether.
Long-Reach Universal Hose Clamp Pliers
Given the brand's focus largely on non-powered hand tools, you'd be correct in thinking that Quinn makes quite a few offerings in the clamp and plier sector. The tool maker indeed makes a device that combines the best of both tools in the Long-Reach Universal Hose Clamp Pliers. Now, the good news about that tool is that you can buy one for the reasonable sum of $24.99. You've no doubt already surmised, however, that some customers have been less than impressed with this product.
With a rating of 4.3-stars out of 5, these pliers are the highest rated Quinn tool on this list, so the news is not entirely bad surrounding this tool. Many customers found them a handy addition to their hand tool arsenal. Still, of the 297 reviews posted on their Harbor Freight product page, some 55 have rated the clamp pliers at 3 stars or less, and that's a sizable enough number not to ignore.
As for what those unsatisfied customers have taken the tool to task for, there are multiple reviews claiming that quality control is the primary issue. Many of those reviewers specifically claim that their clamp pliers either broke the very first time they put them to work or failed quickly thereafter. Others openly question the tool's "universal" tag, noting that they are far too big to fit into smaller or hard to reach areas. So, if you're looking for what one customer called a "disposable" tool, these may be fine. The question is whether you feel a $25 tool should be more resilient.
Snap Ring Pliers with Reversible Action
The Long-Reach Clamp Pliers are far from the only tools Quinn makes for grabbing and securing items that might be tough to reach or to get a grip on. In the latter category, retaining rings (AKA circlip rings) can be particularly troublesome for folks who work often with machines fit with gears and bearings. If you're in need of pliers that can handle that type of work, Quinn's Snap Ring Pliers would appear fit for such duty, as they come with multiple different heads and are designed with control-enhancing reversible action. At $13.99, they'd be a budget-friendly option too.
They have, unfortunately, been saddled by a less-than-stellar user rating of 4 stars. That overall rating is pretty definitive; based on the 1,697 customers that have contributed to the number, 438 ranked it at 3 stars or less. Per the reviews, quality control appears to be the primary problem for folks who have purchased Quinn's Snap Ring Pliers, as many of them claim their plier tips bent or broke under pressure. One even claims they'd purchased the pliers to remove six snap rings, and they were only able to remove two before the tool fell to pieces as they were using it.
Many other reviewers note their tips and heads were quick to bend and break while in use, while others claimed the device's reverse function didn't work or was easy to break. One user was so frustrated they dubbed the Snap Ring Pliers as the absolute worst product they had ever used. The good news is that, even at $13.99, Quinn still backs them with a lifetime warranty.
8 In. Self-Adjusting Wire Stripper
Given the general similarity of their design, it sort of makes sense that a company that makes gripping devices might also manufacture a handy, multi-use stripping tool. Indeed, Quinn does make both, with its 8-inch Self-Adjusting Wire Stripper seeming to be fairly popular among Harbor Freight shoppers. We're basing that last assumption on the fact that almost 580 customers have chimed in to review the wire stripper on the retailer's product page. Unfortunately, quite a few of them seem to regret the purchase, as the tool currently holds a rating of just 3.9 stars.
A sub 4-star review would likely be enough to give any potential buyer pause, even for a tool priced at just $19.99 like these wire strippers. While quality control and defective gear have been common complaints about some other Quinn tools listed here, the culprit this time would seem to be a general lack of function, with several users stating that their wire strippers simply failed to strip any wires. One even stated in no uncertain terms that these strippers seemed inadequate for gripping or cutting altogether — a rather telling defect, considering the primary function of this tool.
The "don't grip" complaint in particular is a common one, with several other users noting that their strippers couldn't hold the wires they were attempting to work with. One even claimed they were forced to cut the insulation with a knife instead. However, a couple of users do note that the tool's effectiveness may be a matter of the wire being stripped, claiming theirs worked well-enough on soft or thin wire coatings but struggled to handle thicker ones. Something to keep in mind.
Clamp and Cutting Edge Guide
"Measure twice and cut once" is one of those mantras that's well known amongst worksite professionals and home DIYers alike. That practice is the first and potentially most effective way to ensure you are cutting straight when you're on the job. However, some folks still prefer to double down on accuracy by using an edge tool like Quinn's 52-inch to 100-inch Cutting Guide.
Those guides function by attaching to the material you intend to cut via a secure clamp, with the idea being that the inner or outer edge of the device provides a straight cutting line from one end of the surface to the other. Such a tool could potentially save you lots of time and money on a job — if the guide actually works as it is supposed to. Unfortunately, many customers who have put the Quinn Cutting Edge Guide to the test themselves claim it doesn't, and have rated it at 3.9 stars accordingly.
That rating is based on 147 user reviews, more than 40 of which are 3 stars or lower. Seems that many of those negative reviews were the result of inaccurate cuts. Multiple users pinned that on the device's lack of clamping power, which allowed the edge to move while they were in the process of cutting. Some users claimed the edge itself wasn't sturdy enough to keep a saw straight either, or that their clamping handle fell off while they were attaching it. Such reports might be enough to lead those in need to pass on this Quinn product, even at a relatively low cost of just $39.99.
8 in. Single-Hand Riveter
A rivet gun is, admittedly, one of those tools that most folks might never come into contact with. However, automotive, HVAC, or metal workers put them to good use them on the regular, and these individuals might be fine paying a premium for a high-end device. However, some might be quicker to use a budget-friendly rivet tool such as Quinn's 8-inch Single-Hand Rivet Gun, which Harbor Freight is selling for $16.99.
As the saying goes, sometimes a cheap price just means cheap construction, and quite a few Harbor Freight shoppers would seem to agree that is just the case with the Quinn Rivet Gun. For proof of that, look no further than the fact that 106 users have rated the tool at just 1 star. That's probably enough of a red flag for many, but another 33 customers also rated it at just 2 or 3 stars in their own reviews, with the negative feedback leaving Quinn's 8-inch Rivet Gun to front an overall satisfaction score of just 3.6 stars.
The primary complaint lodged against the device is that it just doesn't work as advertised, if at all. Several users note that their rivet gun jammed during use, or was not strong enough to punch through the materials they were using it on. Other users claimed their device did work, but only once before it ultimately failed. For what it's worth, several of those reviews specifically note that those in need of a good rivet gun might be wise to spend a little extra money on a name brand device, or potentially one from another Harbor Freight brand like Doyle or Pittsburgh.
How we got here
The purpose of this list is to explore the primary reasons why certain items from Harbor Freight's Quinn Tools lineup earned less than impressive ratings from those who've already purchased them. Exploring such notices could help a fellow consumer avoid making the same mistake, thus saving time, money, and frustration. The process of selecting the above items included examining user ratings and focusing in on those with at least 100 reviews and a user review rating of 4.4 stars or lower. We then read through those reviews to determine the most common points of complaint, highlighting said issues for readers.