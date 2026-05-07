Not Just The Nimitz: Another US Navy 'Flattop' Just Got A New Lease On Life

In April 2026, the U.S. Navy delayed decommissioning its oldest active aircraft carrier — the USS Nimitz — by 10 months. The decision to keep the USS Nimitz in service was the result of the delay in the induction of the USS John F. Kennedy — a brand new aircraft carrier still undergoing sea trials — to the naval fleet. This new Ford-class aircraft carrier is expected to join service in 2027, after which the USS Nimitz can finally sail into the sunset.

As it turns out, the USS Nimitz is not the only large "flattop" — or a vessel with a full-length, flat flight deck — that has had its lifespan extended. The USS Wasp (LHD-1), an amphibious assault ship, also recently received a fresh lease on life. While these ships typically last about 40 years, which would put its decommissioning date sometime in 2029, this vessel is now scheduled to remain in service until 2034.

The USS Wasp is the first of eight Wasp-class amphibious assault ships made for the U.S. Navy. This vessel has seen a lot during its time in service and even underwent a major refurbishment in 2019, resuming active duty in July 2022. The USS Wasp is a large vessel that you may mistake for a full-fledged aircraft carrier. Stretching 844 feet long, it displaces 41,000 tons and can hold up to 31 aircraft of various types. It is commanded by a crew of over 1,200 sailors and can accommodate an additional 1,000 troops during wartime deployments.