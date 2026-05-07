Not Just The Nimitz: Another US Navy 'Flattop' Just Got A New Lease On Life
In April 2026, the U.S. Navy delayed decommissioning its oldest active aircraft carrier — the USS Nimitz — by 10 months. The decision to keep the USS Nimitz in service was the result of the delay in the induction of the USS John F. Kennedy — a brand new aircraft carrier still undergoing sea trials — to the naval fleet. This new Ford-class aircraft carrier is expected to join service in 2027, after which the USS Nimitz can finally sail into the sunset.
As it turns out, the USS Nimitz is not the only large "flattop" — or a vessel with a full-length, flat flight deck — that has had its lifespan extended. The USS Wasp (LHD-1), an amphibious assault ship, also recently received a fresh lease on life. While these ships typically last about 40 years, which would put its decommissioning date sometime in 2029, this vessel is now scheduled to remain in service until 2034.
The USS Wasp is the first of eight Wasp-class amphibious assault ships made for the U.S. Navy. This vessel has seen a lot during its time in service and even underwent a major refurbishment in 2019, resuming active duty in July 2022. The USS Wasp is a large vessel that you may mistake for a full-fledged aircraft carrier. Stretching 844 feet long, it displaces 41,000 tons and can hold up to 31 aircraft of various types. It is commanded by a crew of over 1,200 sailors and can accommodate an additional 1,000 troops during wartime deployments.
Why this Wasp-class ships got a new lease on life
As with the USS Nimitz, the service extension for Wasp-class vessels is primarily driven by the delay in the induction of newer, more modern replacements. As of this writing, the U.S. Navy was operating seven Wasp-class amphibious assault ships. While a total of eight ships were built, the USS Bonhomme was decommissioned in 2020 after being extensively damaged in a fire. The other Wasp-class vessels in service are also being considered for extensive refurbishment and service extension, although the details of those plans remain under wraps.
These aging Wasp-class chips were intended to be complemented by the newer America-class vessels. However, the production of these newer vessels has been delayed by several years, and of the planned 11 ships, only two — the USS America (LHA-6) and the USS Tripoli (LHA-7) — have been commissioned. The next two vessels in the lineup — the USS Bougainville (LHA-8) and the USS Fallujah (LHA-9) — are still under construction, with commissioning expected after 2027 and 2031, respectively.