9 Mini US Navy Aircraft Carriers (And What They're Used For)

When it comes to aircraft carriers, the United States Navy is king with 11 active carriers as of 2025. More are being built as the aging fleet is being retired to make way for the new Gerald R. Ford-class carriers. These are the largest warships ever constructed, and they make it possible for the U.S. to project power anywhere in the world at any time. While the big carriers get all the press, they're hardly the only ones in operation, as the U.S. Navy has a total of nine smaller aircraft carriers in use.

These are the vessels most people outside of the Navy rarely hear about, as they're often overshadowed by their much larger cousins. Still, the U.S. fleet of mini aircraft carriers is vital to fleet operations and how they support coastal incursions and ground combat missions. These are commonly known as helicopter carriers, which are different from aircraft carriers. Still, they carry plenty of aircraft, and with the advent of vertical/short takeoff and landing (V/STOL) used by the AV-8BHarrier II and the F-35B Lightning II, they can carry more than choppers.

These mini carriers are also capable of launching and recovering a variety of uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV), so they're incredibly diverse. They're also not mini by any measure, but compared to a ship like the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), they are comparatively small. The U.S. operates the largest fleet of both aircraft carriers and helicopter carriers, both of which help the U.S. Navy reign supreme across the world's oceans. There are multiple types, and plenty more are planned for the future.