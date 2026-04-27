USS Nimitz Was Cruising To Retirement Until The Navy Changed Its Route

After a long career, the USS Nimitz was heading toward a well-earned retirement, at least so it seemed. The Nimitz was commissioned in 1975, making it the oldest in America's carrier fleet. Notable points in the ship's history include its involvement in the ill-fated Operation Eagle Claw mission to free American hostages held in Iran, Operation Desert Storm in 1991, and Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. The Nimitz has also seen its share of tragedy. During operations in 1981, an EA-6B Prowler crashed on landing, killing 14 crew members and injuring another 47. This highlights the danger that these ships and their crews face even during normal operations.

But there's one enemy that no piece of military equipment can beat — time. For the USS Nimitz, time appeared to have been called when the U.S. Navy initially said it would be retired from active duty in May 2026. However, for the grand old lady of the U.S. carrier fleet, the retirement has now been delayed for around 10 months, with the ship now expected to remain in active service until March 2027.

This isn't a random act of sentimentality on the Navy's behalf. The extension to the ship's service life is because Congress requires the Navy to operate a minimum of 11 carriers at any given time. If the Nimitz were retired immediately, this would leave the Navy with only 10 carriers. A situation that won't be resolved until the USS John F. Kennedy joins the fleet, which is expected to happen in March 2027.