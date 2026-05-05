5 Used Motorcycles That Make Great Weekend Track Bikes

Taking modern motorcycles to their limits is virtually impossible on the street. Performance machines with a power-to-weight ratio that often outstrip supercars, there just isn't a way to stretch the full legs of even a small-displacement motorcycle without breaking a number of laws (not to mention endangering yourself and others in the process).

Fortunately for those of us with daydreams of being Valentino Rossi, track days reduce the impact of traffic and the likelihood of a ticket. Of course, the danger of physical harm remains. If you want to get low in the corners and open the throttle on the straights, picking up a track bike is a great way to do it.

The nice thing (if you're inclined to wrench) is that finding a worn-out or used street bike and converting it into your track-attack dream can be a budget-friendly option for motorcycling. People tend to whip the heck out of their sport bikes — probably not something you'd want to see in your daily commuter, but a track bike that you expect to change out parts and abuse yourself is something else entirely.

The used market is rife with clapped-out (and otherwise) motorcycles aching for a second life on the track. We run down some of the models of yesteryear you may be able to pick up for a song to play on the weekends.