What Does CBR Stand For On The Honda Motorcycle? The Answer May Be Complicated

The sad truth is likely as noted in Honda's response to the forum member. The "C" designation has been used by Honda for decades, and CBR just seems to be a particular iteration of Honda's naming protocols. The company first introduced the "C" designation in 1957 with the Honda Dream C/CA/CS series. Since then, the "C" badge has been assigned to numerous motorcycles, and in no particular order. For instance, with the first iteration being C or CA it would make sense that the next one would be CB. And so it was, in 1958 Honda introduced the Honda Benly CB series. After this, the pattern gets lost with CDs and CLs introduced in 1965, before the company reverted to a C model in 1967 (after throwing in a CS model for good measure in the same year.) There does seem to be at least a little method in the madness, though.

For the most part, any Honda motorcycle with a badge starting with a C belongs to the "standard street motorcycles class." However, just to make sure we don't completely crack the code, this isn't always the case. For instance, the CR125M model from 1972 is classified as being for off-road and Motocross. Another example that bucks the naming trend is the 1977 CBX model, this bike was classified as a transcontinental sports tourer.

To sum up, there is no clear consensus as to what CBR means. The truth is likely that it means nothing. But then again, we Could Be Rambling.