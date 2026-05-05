4 Facts You Didn't Know About Lowe's
Lowe's is, without a doubt, an American staple. The first store opened in 1921 in North Wilkesboro. Called Lowe's North Wilkesboro Hardware, it was a humble general store, and neither customers nor L.S. Lowe himself could really have imagined just how far things would go from there.
Over a century later, the chain is a home improvement phenomenon, with more than 1,700 stores in the U.S alone. In fact, it's second only to Home Depot as the biggest chain of its kind in the country. It's also a publicly traded company.
We already know that Lowe's hides some surprising tools in its aisles, but it also boasts a treasure trove of fun facts that aren't common knowledge. From the story of when the most famous Lowe's product finally became its mascot after about a century, to the company's unexpected connection to adorable sea turtles, let's explore some of these lesser-known facts.
The retailer's iconic totes aid sea turtle conservation
Project Source is one of the tool brands owned by Lowe's, and the Project Source Teeny Tote is one of the smallest containers the retailer has to offer. Measuring just 4.81 inches in length and 2.44 inches in height, it typically costs around $2. These tiny totes have all kinds of uses, but one is especially heartwarming.
In January 2026, a sea turtle was photographed being transported in a Teeny Tote by Sea Turtle Specialists, a team of rescuers and conservationists operating out of Delray Beach, Florida. The photo was then seen by Lowe's, and the company quickly decided to help the cause.
Lowe's donated a wide range of Project Source totes to Sea Turtle Specialists, which the organization badly needed for use cases ranging from rescuing turtles to storing equipment. Lowe's then teamed up with Sea Turtle Specialists on an offshore release, boarding a catamaran and searching for the right habitat for young turtles to be released back into the wild.
Lowe's has a meaningful connection with the U.S. military
Many Americans regularly shop at Lowe's, making the store a familiar fixture in many areas. The chain extends this local presence through community partnerships, including one with the U.S. military. Lowe's partnered with the United Service Organizations (USO) in an initiative to support the troops during the holiday season.
In December 2025, Lowe's, as it had the previous year, hosted a special event with the USO, during which members of the armed forces could join together, eat, play games, and take part in a prize auction.
It all took place at Fort Campbell, where many members of the military were stationed over the holiday period. Lowe's quoted the chief development officer of the USO, Ben Leslie, saying, "This is a tough time for the military. They don't always know what's next. Events like this let them know they're not alone. Lowe's is part of this community, and they show up when it matters most."
Lowe's took over a century to choose a mascot, then made the most obvious choice ever
Many brands have recognizable mascots, but Lowe's took over 100 years to pick one, officially announcing it in November 2025. The company unveiled the mascot during a special occasion: the opening of a new Lowe's in Royse City, Texas. The new mascot is simple, immediately recognizable to those who shop at Lowe's, and endearing in its own way: the blue bucket.
The five-gallon blue bucket, emblazoned with the Lowe's logo, has been a semi-official symbol of the brand for years. It's practically a product category in its own right, available from Lowe's in different sizes, shades, BPA-free varieties, and even as a small collectible.
Now, the blue bucket has been immortalized in the form of a full-size Lowe's bucket suit. Complete with a happy face and cartoon-like gloved hands, the mascot now resembles what you may see at other retailers: a costume for a representative to wear.
There's just one U.S. state that only has a single Lowe's store
According to an Investor Fact Sheet from the end of January 2025, Lowe's stores handle about 16 million individual transactions per week. When you take into account all of the U.S., some states contribute to this total a lot more than others.
There's an enormous difference between the states with the most locations and those with the least. Texas leads with 151 Lowe's stores (as reported by the brand in January 2026), and Florida is trailing right behind with 132 locations. North Carolina and California are in third and fourth place, with 116 and 112 Lowe's stores, respectively. On the other end of that scale, there's Wyoming, with only a single Lowe's in the entire state, located in Cheyenne.
It isn't clear when or if the chain might open more stores in the states where it's still rather underrepresented, including North Dakota with three stores, Hawaii with four, and a few with just five. According to USA Today, Lowe's is expanding in other states, with three new Texas stores set to open in 2026, as well as one in Florida and one in Kentucky. The company is also planning to release many new products in 2026.