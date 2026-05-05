4 Facts You Didn't Know About Lowe's

Lowe's is, without a doubt, an American staple. The first store opened in 1921 in North Wilkesboro. Called Lowe's North Wilkesboro Hardware, it was a humble general store, and neither customers nor L.S. Lowe himself could really have imagined just how far things would go from there.

Over a century later, the chain is a home improvement phenomenon, with more than 1,700 stores in the U.S alone. In fact, it's second only to Home Depot as the biggest chain of its kind in the country. It's also a publicly traded company.

We already know that Lowe's hides some surprising tools in its aisles, but it also boasts a treasure trove of fun facts that aren't common knowledge. From the story of when the most famous Lowe's product finally became its mascot after about a century, to the company's unexpected connection to adorable sea turtles, let's explore some of these lesser-known facts.