Not The 4Runner, Not The Highlander – This Is Toyota's Least-Sold SUV In The US
SUVs are extremely popular in the United States and that doesn't seem to be changing any time soon. Americans have their favorites, and the Toyota RAV4 is the best-selling SUV of 2025 with 239,451 units sold. It's safe, spacious, reliable, and packed with tech, making it the best-selling overall vehicle in 2025 as well. However, not every Toyota SUV is super popular in the states.
Toyota's 2025 sales results show that the Venza was the automaker's least-sold SUV of the year. It only sold 707 units. The Venza was actually discontinued in 2024, meaning the models sold in 2025 were leftovers from its final year of production. The Venza was an all-around good hybrid mid-size SUV that was considered comfortable and pretty luxurious despite its $34,920 starting price. But it was overshadowed by Toyota's other SUVs, selling just over 32,000 units in 2024 and 29,907 in 2023. Removing the Venza gave Toyota more room for the Crown Signia, which was very similar but with a bit more to offer. It could now be a great option if you're looking for a used SUV, but new models barely sold in 2025.
Which Toyota SUV in production sold the least in 2025?
If you're looking at SUVs that Toyota produced in 2025, the model with the lowest sales in 2025 was the bZ4X, with 15,609 units sold. This puts it behind the Crown Signia (20,550) and the Sequoia (26,186).
The bZ4X (now called the bZ in 2026) is an all-electric SUV that faced a lot of setbacks in 2025, leading to a 15.9% sales decrease. One issue was Toyota's EV sales crashing in the third quarter of 2025 due to the U.S. government pulling the previous $7,500 tax credit for purchasing a new EV. Another setback was a recall on the bZ4X, when Toyota recalled over 95,000 total electric vehicles and demanded dealers halt sales on the models involved.
The third issue was a promise of improved EVs on the way — some consumers interested in an electric Toyota chose to wait rather than buy an existing bZ4X, which had plenty of shortcomings. This includes underwhelming range and charging times despite costing a little over $37,000. The new 2026 bZ boasted an improved 314 miles of driving range, a port for Tesla Superchargers, and a faster charging time of 10% to 80% in 30 minutes. This made it compare favorably with the Tesla Model Y.