Not The 4Runner, Not The Highlander – This Is Toyota's Least-Sold SUV In The US

SUVs are extremely popular in the United States and that doesn't seem to be changing any time soon. Americans have their favorites, and the Toyota RAV4 is the best-selling SUV of 2025 with 239,451 units sold. It's safe, spacious, reliable, and packed with tech, making it the best-selling overall vehicle in 2025 as well. However, not every Toyota SUV is super popular in the states.

Toyota's 2025 sales results show that the Venza was the automaker's least-sold SUV of the year. It only sold 707 units. The Venza was actually discontinued in 2024, meaning the models sold in 2025 were leftovers from its final year of production. The Venza was an all-around good hybrid mid-size SUV that was considered comfortable and pretty luxurious despite its $34,920 starting price. But it was overshadowed by Toyota's other SUVs, selling just over 32,000 units in 2024 and 29,907 in 2023. Removing the Venza gave Toyota more room for the Crown Signia, which was very similar but with a bit more to offer. It could now be a great option if you're looking for a used SUV, but new models barely sold in 2025.