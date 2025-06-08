This Overlooked Toyota Could Be The Best Used SUV No One's Talking About

Whilst good cars are often cherished by consumers, some well-made models tend to fly under the radar of buyers. The Toyota Venza is one such often-underrated car. Toyota created the Venza as a midsize crossover SUV based on the sixth generation XV40-series Toyota Camry, and debuted it for the 2009 model year. It sold an impressive 54,410 units in its first full year on the market, but those numbers dropped steadily each year to just over 20,000 units in 2015. After watching this decline progress through the model's first-generation run, Toyota killed off the Venza in 2015 before reviving it for 2021.

The updated Venza is a rebadged version of the XU80 series Toyota Harrier sold in Japan, and shares much of its underpinnings with the popular RAV4. The second-gen Venza recorded the nameplate's best sales year ever in 2021 at over 60,000 units, but again, sales declined each year. Toyota moved less than 30,000 Venzas in 2023, and the next year was only about 10% better. With history repeating itself and the RAV4 outselling it by more than 10:1, Toyota replaced the Venza with the Crown Signia after 2024.

Despite its lack of consistent sales, the Venza is a decent car and a pretty good bargain on the used market. The 2022 version is ranked among the most reliable Toyota SUVs, which is high praise considering the vast array of reliable models Toyota has produced. The Venza also has standard all-wheel drive, delivers decent fuel economy, looks good, and boasts a comfortable interior with top-notch materials. Despite these pluses, it's been mostly overshadowed by models like the RAV4, the most popular SUV in the USA.

