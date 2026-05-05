Who Owns Allsups Gas Stations?

The Allsup's gas station and convenience store saga is similar to and different from that of other gas and convenience store chains like Wawa gas stations and Sheetz gas stations. The story begins not in Pennsylvania, but in New Mexico in 1956, when Barbara and Lonnie Allsup opened up a "drive-in" store selling groceries in Roswell.

The Allsups, who had been high school sweethearts, offered many of the features that convenience stores are known for today, including being open seven days a week, for longer hours than conventional grocery store. They also sold produce that was fresh, and even had cold watermelons dispensed from a trough originally used for watering horses. Acting upon an idea from one of his customers, Lonnie installed gas pumps out front, making his store one of the first in the nation to do this. There came a rebranding in 1964, with Lonnie's Drive-In Grocery changing its name to Allsup's, and adoption the slogan, "There's one near you."

The ownership of Allsup's rested with the Allsup family until 2019, when the Yesway chain of convenience stores, which was founded by Boston private equity firm Brookwood Financial Partners, acquired all 304 stores. Today, there are 369 Allsup's locations not only in its home state of New Mexico, but also in Texas and Oklahoma. Yesway just recently went public on the Nasdaq in April 2026, so anyone who wants to can now buy shares in the Yesway/Allsup's company.