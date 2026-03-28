Who Owns Love's Gas Stations?

Today, many U.S. gas stations have turned into giant convenience stores, allowing customers to stock up on groceries while they're fueling up. While mainstream adoption might be relatively recent, the idea isn't new. Love's gas stations have been offering groceries since the mid-'70s.

Love's was originally founded under the name Musket Corp in 1964 by married entrepreneurs Tom and Judy Love. The first station appeared in Watonga, Oklahoma, and the chain quickly expanded from there. Love's now operates 670 locations across the country. While the size of its network has changed massively since its early days, its ownership has not.

Since the beginning, the chain has been owned by the Love family, and it continues to be family-owned today. Though co-founder Tom Love passed away in 2023, he is survived by his wife and four children. According to Forbes' 2025 rankings, Love's Travel Stops is the 15th largest privately owned company in America, with a revenue of $21.6 billion.

This family ownership structure contrasts with most of its rivals, many of which are ultimately owned by foreign parent companies. Brands like Amoco, Kwik Shop, and Turkey Hill are actually owned by British companies, while Lukoil is owned by a Russian state-affiliated company.