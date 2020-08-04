Popular frozen Mexican foods recalled over plastic contamination risk

The US Department of Agriculture has warned that multiple varieties of popular frozen Mexican foods from a Texas producer have been recalled over potential contamination with small pieces of plastic. These frozen food products are commonly found in grocery stores and convenience stores throughout the United States — and, quite obviously, eating one that has a small piece of plastic may result in choking.

The recall comes from Sun Valley Foods of El Paso, Texas, which is still recalling some of its products sold under the following brand names that contain its diced green chilies: Jose Ole, Casa Mamita, and Great Value. All of the recalls involve chicken and beef ready-to-eat chimichangas and taquitos in corn and flour tortillas.

The USDA notes that eating these hard pieces of plastic could cause injuries to one’s gums and throat, as well as their potential as a choking hazard. The frozen variety of these products were produced by Ajinomoto Foods North America, which first found the hard plastics in a barrel of diced green chilies from Sun Valley Foods.

The green chilies have been recalled in addition to the frozen ready-to-eat foods, which were sold in packages and containers ranging in size from 5 ounces to 60 ounces. A total of nine varieties of these frozen foods are covered by the recall.

The USDA says consumers can identify the recalled foods by checking the comprehensive list on its website, as well as looking for any of the following establishment numbers: EST 5590, P5590, and EST. 17417. Quite obviously, consumers who have purchased these products are advised to throw them away unopened and uneaten.