5 Milwaukee Tools Beginners Should Steer Clear Of

If you have the money to spend and want to build out a strong, capable tool collection, shopping with Milwaukee isn't likely to disappoint. It's one of the biggest names in tools, with a reputation for providing home DIYers and professionals alike with everything they need to get their work done. That's to say the Milwaukee catalogue is more than just a few basics drills, drivers, and sanders. In addition to some rather niche Milwaukee tools with unusual uses, the brand has tools not everyone will need or have the experience and skill level to handle effectively.

When buying tools, it's key to know both what you need and what you can handle. For a beginner, you want to start small and easy before advancing, especially if you're Milwaukee only. Within the brand's range, there are tools that take skill and technique to master, some intended for specific jobs, and others that, if not used or set up correctly, could be prone to breakage or damage in some other way. On paper, these are perfectly serviceable tools, but in the hands of someone without the know-how to use them, mere tool breakage can be a best-case scenario.

As great as Milwaukee tools are, some are best left to those with the experience to use them. Here are a few examples that beginners should stay away from, at least until they get more supervised or aided labor hours under their belts.