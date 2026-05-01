5 Major Tire Retailers & Service Centers That Offer Lifetime Alignments

One of the most important aspects of properly maintaining a car is ensuring that it moves straight down the road. It should not wander here and there when the steering wheel is kept at the center. A proper wheel alignment ensures your tires meet the pavement exactly as the manufacturer intended, which in turn maximizes fuel efficiency and also stops the tires from wearing out prematurely.

A standard one-time alignment can cost between $75 and $150, depending on the shop and the vehicle type. However, if you intend to keep the car for a while, choosing a lifetime alignment package from a reputable service center is a highly intelligent financial move. You pay once, and every time you need a wheel checked and adjusted, you go to the service center and are done. Anytime you get new tires, replace a worn one, or hit a bad pothole, the tire's alignment shifts. When it does, tires start to wear unevenly, underscoring the importance of proper tire alignment.

Having a plan that covers alignment checks and adjustments for as long as you own the vehicle is a bonus, and you don't have to hunt around small, hard-to-find shops to get that kind of a deal. Several big and well-known tire brands and auto-service chains offer it — here are five.