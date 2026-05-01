5 Major Tire Retailers & Service Centers That Offer Lifetime Alignments
One of the most important aspects of properly maintaining a car is ensuring that it moves straight down the road. It should not wander here and there when the steering wheel is kept at the center. A proper wheel alignment ensures your tires meet the pavement exactly as the manufacturer intended, which in turn maximizes fuel efficiency and also stops the tires from wearing out prematurely.
A standard one-time alignment can cost between $75 and $150, depending on the shop and the vehicle type. However, if you intend to keep the car for a while, choosing a lifetime alignment package from a reputable service center is a highly intelligent financial move. You pay once, and every time you need a wheel checked and adjusted, you go to the service center and are done. Anytime you get new tires, replace a worn one, or hit a bad pothole, the tire's alignment shifts. When it does, tires start to wear unevenly, underscoring the importance of proper tire alignment.
Having a plan that covers alignment checks and adjustments for as long as you own the vehicle is a bonus, and you don't have to hunt around small, hard-to-find shops to get that kind of a deal. Several big and well-known tire brands and auto-service chains offer it — here are five.
Tires Plus
Tires Plus has many service centers across the country. This increases the likelihood that one will be close to your home or workplace. That alone makes it a convenient pick if you want to get a lifetime wheel alignment plan for your car that you can actually use without driving miles to get them checked. They offer a comprehensive lifetime alignment package that gives drivers total peace of mind.
Since Tires Plus is a part of the same company as Firestone and Wheel Works, they all follow the same service standards and use the same type of computerized alignment machines. This means that whether you go to a location in your city or one across the state, you should get a consistent experience. Small signs like your car drifting to one side or the tires wearing out unevenly on one edge are easy to miss. However, catching them early, which is something a lifetime package encourages, saves you from buying a new set of tires way before you should have to.
Tires Plus wheel alignment package includes inspection of steering and suspension system, tire condition and air pressure check, adjustments of camber, caster and toe angles, road test of vehicle to ensure everything is aligned perfectly or not. Do not forget to check out their offers section for special deals such as $20 off on their lifetime wheel alignment package.
Firestone Complete Auto Care
Firestone has been around for a long time, and its lifetime wheel alignment plan is something that you should look up to for good reason. After getting the package, getting your wheels checked is a breeze thanks to the massive nationwide network of service centers. The good thing about Firestone is that they have mentioned details about what the lifetime alignment package includes on their website. Firestone uses sophisticated computerized technology to accurately measure your vehicle's camber, caster, and toe angles, ensuring they align exactly as the manufacturer intended for optimal handling.
You also get the convenience of getting your wheels aligned at any Firestone service center across the country. It matters whether you travel a lot or move a lot because of work or other reasons. Most Firestone centers use Hunter alignment equipment, which is the industry leader for its exceptional speed and high accuracy. One thing to know is that tire balancing is a separate service. Balancing and alignment fix different problems, so it is advised to understand which one you actually need before you walk into a service station. Firestone can help you figure out if you are not sure.
The mechanics are also well-trained and will let you know exactly what is causing the steering wheel to shake or drift. If you use your car on rough roads a lot, the math of getting value from a lifetime wheel alignment package at Firestone works out very quickly in their favor.
Wheel Works
If you are in California or the surrounding states, then Wheel Works is a good option for getting a lifetime wheel alignment package. While they may not have the country-wide footprint as other names on this list, what they do is solid. Since it is a part of the Bridgestone family, which also operates Firestone and Tires Plus, you get the same level of expertise and equipment for your car at Wheel Works. Similar to other major chains, Wheel Works' lifetime package allows customers to pay a one-time fee and receive alignment service for the life of the car.
You can head over to their official website and know exactly how much you need to pay before you even visit the service station. Simply put the details about your car, and the company also says to offer a special internet price for both standard alignment and alignment service covered in the lifetime package. However, the company notes in its fine print that if your car requires any additional parts to restore it to the manufacturer's alignment specifications, then that is not covered in the lifetime alignment package.
Once you purchase the lifetime alignment package, Wheel Works will schedule regular maintenance checks every few months. This approach ensures that your car tires remain in the best possible condition and prevent premature wear. There are numerous reasons why proper tire alignment is important, including improving your car's fuel efficiency.
Auto Repair Pros
If you think that only national chains are dominating the conversation, then you would be glad to know that regional networks like Auto Repair Pros (based in Florida), also offer lifetime alignment deals. And often, localized automotive shops deliver a far more personalized customer service experience compared to large corporate entities. Auto Repair Pros' lifetime wheel alignment package is pretty straightforward – they tell you what's off, show you the numbers and fix what actually needs fixing.
You simply need to purchase the package and then you can schedule an appointment at a service station or head over to a convenient location to get your wheels checked. There are a few tire and wheel checks that most people skip without realizing it, and alignment is one of the biggest ones. This is especially important when you have recently hit a pot hole or your car has gone through suspension work.
For those who have an Auto Repair Pros shop nearby, it is a great option as smaller chains often have room to work with walk-in customers in ways big chains can't. You can check out Auto Repair Pros' official website to know about all the locations they have a service station in. And to know more about the package, you can connect with the customer service number.
Christian Brothers Automotive
Christian Brothers Automotive has a reputation as one of the most honest auto shop chains. It is #1 in Customer Satisfaction Among Aftermarket Full-Service Maintenance and Repair Providers in the J.D. Power 2025 Aftermarket Survey Index (ASI) Study, for sixth consecutive time. Their Mansfield location store is a prime example of their dedication towards customer satisfaction. Aside from offering a lifetime package for wheel alignment, what makes them different are the extra perks that you get if you get yourself a package from Christian Brothers Automotive.
Christian Brothers Automotive offers a free shuttle service, so by the time your car is being serviced, you can head to work, and they will pick you up when your car is done. They offer free Digital Vehicle Inspection (DVI), which lets you see images of your vehicle during servicing. When you bring your car in, Christian Brothers Automotive also performs a free check-up and gives you an overview of all the parts.
All the technicians are ASE (Automotive Service Excellence) certified and use the best technology to fix your wheels. For lifetime wheel alignment service, you need to check in with your local Christian Brother Automotive store. For instance, CBA Murphy offers a lifetime package for $199, which includes two free wheel alignments over 12 months.