5 Tire & Wheel Maintenance Checks You're Probably Forgetting About

As noted, most drivers make a point of checking the treads of their tires for anything that could have pierced them, and of clearing away the muck and detritus that can quickly accumulate if you drive along poorly maintained roads or go off-roading frequently. The trouble there is, a quick wash will often leave your tires looking bright and (somewhat) new again, which can lull you into a false sense of security. If you take a look beyond the surface level, those squeaky-clean tires of yours may not be in nearly as good condition as you thought.

It's not just about determining whether they're clear of obstructions and that you haven't got a puncture anywhere. These things are critical too, of course, but while you're looking, think about it: When did you last replace your tires? However sensible your everyday driving habits may be, tires take the full force of the road by design. As a result, those elaborate tread patterns they used to have can disappear faster than you think, and a tire doesn't have to be completely bald to be dangerous.

There are some crucial warning signs that your car tires need to be replaced, such as uneven wearing or if there's telltale bulging, and these are definitely things to act on with urgency if spotted. Ideally, you'll have keep a vigilant eye on your the condition of your tires and step in before they get to these more extreme points. Keep an eye on your tire treads (take a look at the wear indicators) and replace them sooner rather than later if you notice a major difference. As expensive as a new set of tires can be, there's absolutely no putting a price on safety.