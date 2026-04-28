This Is Tim Cook's Biggest Regret From His Time At Apple

The announcement that Tim Cook would step down from his longtime role as Apple CEO in September 2026 felt, in some ways, less like an organizational change and more like a royal succession. Cook stepped into the shoes of a giant in 2011, replacing the late Steve Jobs following the founder's untimely passing. By all market metrics, his reign was a phenomenal success, catapulting Apple to become the first trillion-dollar company by 2018 and the first to reach three trillion in 2024.

But Cook's legacy is not pure marble. His talents are firmly rooted in services and supply chains, and many of Apple's financial gains were made through a ruthless streamlining of the company's logistics, the construction of a walled garden around its products that made switching costs too high for customers to bear, and hefty stock buybacks. In other words, Cook was good to investors, even at the cost of customer experience. Though Cook is staying on as chairman of the board, he will be succeeded by John Ternus, an Apple veteran who currently serves as the company's senior vice president of hardware engineering, and tech analysts have taken his selection as a promising sign for what has been perceived in some corners as a baffling decline in Apple's historically famous focus on product perfectionism.

Cook's farewell tour has seen him reminisce about the regrets accumulated during his tenure as CEO of Apple. In an all-staff town hall, he admitted to slipping up during the infamously sloppy Apple Maps rollout, but touted the success of other products launched under his auspices. What he left out, however, is even more revealing. Here's how Cook's calculated confessions conveniently cover up more glaring issues.