Tim Cook Vs. Steve Jobs: A Detailed Comparison Of Their Leadership Styles

It may seem crazy initially, but when you hear the word "apple," there's a close to equal chance of your mind first going to the fruit, or perhaps to the company that bears it as its logo and name. Apple has led the field in smartphone innovation for nearly twenty years, and later this month, it will have been 40 years since the release of the original Apple Macintosh began to reshape computing as we know it.

Throughout the long life span of Apple, two names ring most prominently within the company's storied history: Steve Jobs and Tim Cook. You may also think of Steve Wozniak, Apple's co-founder, or maybe you'll think of John Sculley, the man who helmed Apple through its darkest time. However, Jobs and Cook are set apart as the two leaders who have overseen Apple at its highest heights. However, you'd be hard-pressed to find two more different men in terms of their style of leadership.

Still, the devil is in the details. Comparing Jobs and Cook isn't as simple as looking at the successes of Apple during either man's time as the company's CEO. Rather, it requires a closer look at both men and the challenges, triumphs, and failures that molded them into the leaders they ultimately became at the helm of Apple.