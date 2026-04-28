5 Popular Honda Motorcycles Offering Deep Discounts & Rebates Until June 2026

If you've been thinking about a Honda motorcycle, this might be the sign you've been looking for. From now until the end of June, Honda's offering a bunch of really nice "Bonus Bucks" rebates on some of their most popular bikes. The only catch is that you have to buy before June 30, 2026, when the rebate expires.

The fine print is pretty straightforward: Buy one of the new and unregistered models listed below, Honda will give you anywhere from $700 to $1,000 in the form of Bonus Bucks. Unlike those misleading 11% rebates at Menards, this rebate can be applied right there at the dealership at the time of purchase. (Just so you know, though: Bonus Bucks are non-transferrable and can't be used on taxes and destination-related fees.)

Sounds simple enough, right? To help make it easy to decide, we've put together a compilation of the biggest Bonus Bucks offers available on Honda motorcycles. Take a look at some of the meatiest discounts being offered below, then head to Honda's site to see the full list of models included in the Bonus Bucks promo.