5 Popular Honda Motorcycles Offering Deep Discounts & Rebates Until June 2026
If you've been thinking about a Honda motorcycle, this might be the sign you've been looking for. From now until the end of June, Honda's offering a bunch of really nice "Bonus Bucks" rebates on some of their most popular bikes. The only catch is that you have to buy before June 30, 2026, when the rebate expires.
The fine print is pretty straightforward: Buy one of the new and unregistered models listed below, Honda will give you anywhere from $700 to $1,000 in the form of Bonus Bucks. Unlike those misleading 11% rebates at Menards, this rebate can be applied right there at the dealership at the time of purchase. (Just so you know, though: Bonus Bucks are non-transferrable and can't be used on taxes and destination-related fees.)
Sounds simple enough, right? To help make it easy to decide, we've put together a compilation of the biggest Bonus Bucks offers available on Honda motorcycles. Take a look at some of the meatiest discounts being offered below, then head to Honda's site to see the full list of models included in the Bonus Bucks promo.
$1,000 bonus bucks on CBR500R models
Honda's CBR500R is a middleweight sportbike that makes for a nice little entry point into supersport riding. Right now, you can get $1,000 Bonus Bucks if you buy a new and unregistered model from 2025 or earlier. Accounting for that $7,399 base MSRP, that translates to about 13.5% off.
The CBR500R uses a 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine with dual overhead cams and four valves per cylinder. That'll give you low-end torque with high-revving horsepower. Its six-speed manual transmission comes with an assist-and-slipper clutch for less lever effort and more stabilized rear-wheel behavior, especially under aggressive downshifting. Plus, the bike's 41mm inverted Showa SFF-BP fork and Pro-Link rear suspension give you 4.7 inches of travel front and rear, which translates to more responsive handling across all sorts of different road conditions.
Buy one any time between now and the end of June, you'll get that $1,000 rebate right there on the spot.
$1,000 bonus bucks on CB500F models
It might sound similar to the model above, but the CB500F is not quite the same as the CB500R. One thing that is the same, though? A matching $1,000 rebate. With a base MSRP of $6,899, a thousand bucks off the CB500F comes out to be about the same as a 14.5% discount.
This Honda motorcycle is a great option for riders who prefer a stripped-down, naked-bike aesthetic. Plus, you still get a lot of the same performance fundamentals as its sibling, the CB500R. The CB500F uses the same 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine plus six-speed manual transmission and slipper clutch combination, just with a more ergonomic and minimalist build. The bike's compact exhaust system and cast aluminum wheels also help to give it a visual identity all its own. It's one of the most fuel-efficient cruisers around, as well.
It's already more affordable than the CB500R, but with an extra $1,000 off, you can ride home on this bike for under $6,000 MSRP.
$750 bonus bucks on CRF450R models
For off-road enthusiasts, Honda also has you covered with a Bonus Bucks incentive of your own. They're offering $750 off all CRF450R models from 2025 or earlier. This motocross machine gives you competition-level performance for a MSRP of $9,699, which means the Bonus Bucks offer will slash the price to just under nine thousand before taxes and fees.
The CRF450R features a 450cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with a Unicam SOHC design. It's engineered with a high 13.5:1 compression ratio and an advanced fuel-injection system for all the revving your heart desires. Plus, a close-ratio five-speed transmission for that precise gear spacing you need out there on the track. The Honda dirt bike also includes rider-adjustable features such as selectable engine modes and Selectable Torque Control, so you can tailor your performance based on track conditions.
$750 might not be as much as what the CB500R and CB500F get in Bonus Bucks, but it's still a significant chunk of change saved.
$700 bonus bucks on CB650R E-Clutch models
Honda also has a Bonus Bucks offer available for its CB650R E-Clutch models. Buy a new and unregistered model from 2025 or earlier, they'll give you $700 off. With a base MSRP of $9,399, you can drive off on a high-performance naked bike for about $8,699 (pre-taxes and fees).
At its core is a 649cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine along with Honda's E-Clutch system. This sweet tech lets riders shift gears without having to use the handlebar-mounted clutch. (Of course, the option's still there if you prefer that manual operation.) The system also mimics quick-shifter functionality for faster, smoother gear changes as you ride. The CB650R combines this drivetrain with a six-speed transmission, a 41mm Showa SFF-BP front fork, and a rear shock with 5.1 inches of travel.
It's not as steep as $750 or $1,000 off, but it's nevertheless a generous discount off the MSRP.
$700 bonus bucks on CBR650R E-Clutch models
At first glance, it might look like we're covering the same bike twice. But no, the CBR650R is its own distinct bike. It simply shares the same 649cc inline four-cylinder engine as its sibling bike, the CB650R. As a matter of fact, it's actually more expensive than the latter: a base MSRP of $9,899, a whole $200 more. Still, the offer of $700 off remains the same.
This is a fully faired sportbike that emphasizes both aerodynamic performance and aggressive styling. Chassis components are similar to those of its naked counterpart, but what truly differentiates the CBR650R is its sportbike design. It comes with full fairings that boost aerodynamics and give you a more aggressive riding posture overall. It also comes with a twin-spar frame and Y-spoke aluminum wheels.
Yes, cost of entry is higher than the CB650R, but the rebate brings down the price from the high nine thousands to the low. It might only be 7% off, but it's much better than nothing.